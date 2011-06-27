  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKZ
  4. Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ
  5. Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 MKZ
5(63%)4(21%)3(5%)2(5%)1(6%)
4.3
19 reviews
Write a review
See all MKZES for sale
List Price
$9,314
Used MKZ for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What more do you really need

penpat2020, 08/18/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this 2011 Lincoln MKZ used with just over 23,000 miles for under $20k! Car has everything you could want in a luxury car, leather, 10 speaker surround sound, rear-back up, navigation with Sync and bluetooth, chrome, etc. For a car of similar size and quality in it's class you would easily be paying $7-12k more. Value is unbeatable. As for drive quality, I have test-drove an A4, TL, C300, and 328i as well as previously owned a Cadillac CTS. They all had their quirks and pros and cons. This car stands up to all of them. It may not be the best of the best, but the value in the package is unbeatable.

Report Abuse

Love my used Mkz

Mike H, 12/05/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Grabbed this great car used two weeks ago for only $9,900 with only 34k miles. It was in pristine condition as it was a one owner little ol grandma driven car. The car itself is very comfortable, quiet, and smooth, makes a great highway car. So far everything has been great and reliable which I don't expect to change since they receive very high marks on reliability. The V6 is smooth and has great power. The only thing I could complain about is the transmission is on the slow side of shifting gears but this is meant to be a cruiser and not a sports car. So far I absolutely love my MKZ!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Very solid. Nice ride.

Wayde, 08/05/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

A high quality automobile that continues to look and perform great after 5 years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great car for the price

Ohiodale, 10/05/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car has been solid in reliability. It has a very quiet cabin, in fact it was rated one of the most quiet cabins in 2011. I love the hands free technology and the radio plays great. I am not sure why one of the comments says the radio does not display the name of the song and artist because it does in my car. I love the memory seats and they work perfect for both sets of keys. The thing I like the most about the car is the ride. It does not have a stiff suspension but you can hardly feel bumpy roads. Based on the fact my car was manufactured in 2010 the technology is great. I am sure there are better cars in 2017 but there should be. I plan to keep this car for another 4 years and anticipate no issues with it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Never Had a Maintenance Free Car Before!

JetGirl, 12/26/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my MKZ when it was two years old (2011 build) at 61K miles. The car was in great condition and has continued to be a problem free vehicle, which is such a pleasure. I have only replaced the battery and changed the oil regularly. Everything works as it should. The only nitpick I would have is that the MPG isn't that great around town, which is much of my driving and averages about 19 or a little better. Edit: The car is nearly seven years old, almost 86K, and I have recently done rear brakes and the battery was replaced a few years ago as noted above. That’s it in five year of ownership. It still works great and has been a pleasure to own with almost no maintenance.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MKZES for sale

Related Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles