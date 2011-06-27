Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews

What more do you really need penpat2020 , 08/18/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this 2011 Lincoln MKZ used with just over 23,000 miles for under $20k! Car has everything you could want in a luxury car, leather, 10 speaker surround sound, rear-back up, navigation with Sync and bluetooth, chrome, etc. For a car of similar size and quality in it's class you would easily be paying $7-12k more. Value is unbeatable. As for drive quality, I have test-drove an A4, TL, C300, and 328i as well as previously owned a Cadillac CTS. They all had their quirks and pros and cons. This car stands up to all of them. It may not be the best of the best, but the value in the package is unbeatable. Report Abuse

Love my used Mkz Mike H , 12/05/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Grabbed this great car used two weeks ago for only $9,900 with only 34k miles. It was in pristine condition as it was a one owner little ol grandma driven car. The car itself is very comfortable, quiet, and smooth, makes a great highway car. So far everything has been great and reliable which I don't expect to change since they receive very high marks on reliability. The V6 is smooth and has great power. The only thing I could complain about is the transmission is on the slow side of shifting gears but this is meant to be a cruiser and not a sports car. So far I absolutely love my MKZ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Very solid. Nice ride. Wayde , 08/05/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A high quality automobile that continues to look and perform great after 5 years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car for the price Ohiodale , 10/05/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This car has been solid in reliability. It has a very quiet cabin, in fact it was rated one of the most quiet cabins in 2011. I love the hands free technology and the radio plays great. I am not sure why one of the comments says the radio does not display the name of the song and artist because it does in my car. I love the memory seats and they work perfect for both sets of keys. The thing I like the most about the car is the ride. It does not have a stiff suspension but you can hardly feel bumpy roads. Based on the fact my car was manufactured in 2010 the technology is great. I am sure there are better cars in 2017 but there should be. I plan to keep this car for another 4 years and anticipate no issues with it. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value