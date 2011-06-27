Used 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews
Practical sizeand reliable, solid design
Be sure top of dash board does not reflect onto window, as you will need dull black $100. 'rug' to stop driving through the reflection.
2nd Lincoln owner
I traded from a Lincoln LS V8 for the 2010 MKX; I was looking for all wheel drive, and I liked all of the included features of the MKX. A similar equipped import would have cost $20,000 more than the MKX. Trust the reviews of the owners and not auto reviewers. Real owners seem to like the vehicle more than the car reviewers.
American Luxury
We traded our beloved Ford Fusion for something bigger and more luxurious. We are very pleased with our choice. The MKX is large enough to haul our family and our things, but it is not difficult to drive around town. The handling in inclement weather is great. We had our MKX for a few weeks before a blizzard struck. It handled the snow and ice without any problems.
2010 Let's Do it Again!!!!
I was in the market for an SUV, I intended to purchase a Volvo XC60. My sister talked me into going to test drive an MKX....I loved the vehicle as soon as I sat in the drivers seat! I absolutely love the cooling and heating seats too!! I've had no mechanical problems, other than normal required maintenance. My only improvement would've been automatic side windows, (I have to reach in or out of the vehicle to close the side mirrors). This is one of the best vehicles I've had the pleasure of driving, I plan to drive this SUV until the wheels fall off (hopefully I'm not in it at that time) LOL!!! I love it!
Love my Lincoln
I love my 2010 Lincoln MKX. I feel safe and comfortable. Hands free and GPS have been a big help. Great on long trips. No-it is not for sale, this is a keeper!
