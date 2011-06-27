  1. Home
2019 Lincoln MKT Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 MKT
5(50%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(50%)
3.0
2 reviews
MSRP Starting at
$49,500
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Mkt

Lenny , 07/17/2019
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Just rented one loved it. Great great ride,great power,comtable seats,plenty of room inside, handled great,fan and radio volume weak.

Seriously overrated

Paul, 10/21/2019
4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Budget gave me one to replace a charger rt. With all the failings of dodges, they are far superior to this Lincoln. It has all the annoying technology but the ride is unbearable.

