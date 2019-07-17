2019 Lincoln MKT Wagon
What’s new
- Turbocharged engine now standard
- More standard features this year
- A few previously available features no longer available
- Previous base V6 engine is discontinued
- Part of the first MKT generation introduced for 2010
Pros & Cons
- Generous number of standard features
- Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
- Tight rear headroom and luggage space
- Dated interior design and controls
- Many safety features are optional
Which MKT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2019 Lincoln MKT is an interesting alternative to large SUVs and minivans. It benefits from wagonlike styling, a generous features list and a powerful turbocharged V6 engine. Sadly, after nine years in its current form, it's outdated compared to most any other competing vehicle.
Nine years is a long time for any car to remain in production without a full redesign. Like the related Ford Flex on which it is based upon, the MKT has a dated-looking interior that does little to impress. It's also missing some of the latest technology or convenience features you can find on the latest SUVs. Furthermore, the tapered styling of the Lincoln cuts into cargo space and passenger headroom in relation to the Flex.
For these and more reasons, we suggest checking out more contemporary alternatives whether they're luxury-branded or otherwise.
2019 Lincoln MKT models
The 2019 Lincoln MKT is a large luxury crossover wagon with three rows of seats. It's offered in two trim levels: base and Reserve. Seven-passenger seating is standard, and second-row captain's chairs are optional (reduces capacity to six). A turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (365 hp, 350 lb-ft of torque) is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.
Standard features for the base MKT include 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, adaptive suspension dampers, keyless ignition and entry, a keypad entry system, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a power liftgate and a rearview camera.
Inside, you'll find tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, a 60/40-split folding second-row with heated outboard seats, 50/50-split folding third-row seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, driver-seat memory functions, a household-style power outlet and second-row sunshades. Power-folding second- and third-row seats are also included, along with a tailgate seating feature.
Technology features include the Sync 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker sound system with satellite radio. On the safety front, you also get a lane departure warning system and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The Reserve trim level includes all of the above as well as 20-inch wheels, an automated parking system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist.
Stand-alone options in all MKT models include heated and ventilated second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity from seven to six passengers), a second-row refrigerator console between the captain's chairs, and a tow package.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lincoln MKT.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
Just rented one loved it. Great great ride,great power,comtable seats,plenty of room inside, handled great,fan and radio volume weak.
Budget gave me one to replace a charger rt. With all the failings of dodges, they are far superior to this Lincoln. It has all the annoying technology but the ride is unbearable.
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$52,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5700 rpm
|4dr Wagon AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$49,500
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MKT safety features:
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Alerts you before you might collide with the vehicle ahead of you. But unlike most systems, it won't automatically brake for you
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns you if you're drifting out of your lane and can automatically steer to help you stay in your lane.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Notifies you if a vehicle is lurking in your blind spot or approaching from the sides while you're backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lincoln MKT vs. the competition
Lincoln MKT vs. Chevrolet Suburban
Odds are you need to transport a lot of people and cargo if you're considering an MKT. The bigger Suburban can handle those tasks even better than the MKT, and with the V8 engine, it can also tow a lot more. The Chevy is based on a pickup, though, which means its ride quality isn't as refined and it's not as maneuverable as the MKT.
Lincoln MKT vs. Honda Odyssey
The recently redesigned Odyssey is one of the most capable people and cargo movers available. It's highly configurable to meet your needs, is packed with all sorts of safety and tech features, and is more refined than the MKT. The second-row seats are hard to remove, however, and power-folding rear seats are not available.
Lincoln MKT vs. Ford Flex
The MKT and Flex are essentially the same underneath, but the Flex's boxy shape makes it better at handling bulky cargo and it also has increased headroom. The differences in interior refinement are negligible when you're looking at the top Flex trim, and it will save you thousands of dollars.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKT a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lincoln MKT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lincoln MKT:
- Turbocharged engine now standard
- More standard features this year
- A few previously available features no longer available
- Previous base V6 engine is discontinued
- Part of the first MKT generation introduced for 2010
Is the Lincoln MKT reliable?
Is the 2019 Lincoln MKT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lincoln MKT?
The least-expensive 2019 Lincoln MKT is the 2019 Lincoln MKT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,500.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $52,500
- 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $49,500
What are the different models of Lincoln MKT?
