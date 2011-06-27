Used 2013 Lincoln MKT Wagon Consumer Reviews
Lots of repairs that shouldn't have been
This car had only 66,000 when I sold it and numerous repairs under the extended warranty which shouldn't have happened. It required a new steering gear, 3 control arm replacements, rear seal replacement, adaptive cruise control replacement and numerous rattles. It rides very hard on rougher roads which there are plenty of in Michigan. The driver armrest stitching came apart and they wouldn't replace it. The front seats are not comfortable as there is a platform directly under your feet that does not allow you to place your feet flat on the floor. The performance is good on acceleration and it is a smooth ride on good roads and quiet, but any kind of rough road, it just throws you around. Residual value is not good, so it is expensive to own. Lots of room for storage.
COOL MAMA IN A COOL CLASSY CAR
My car is cool, classy and it stands out amongst the other boring looking SUVs. I leased my 2013 MKT and my lease is up soon. I'm thinking about buying another one. I've been researching and test driving other SUVs and none of them compare. I tested the enclave, MDX, qx60 and none of them have the excitement behind the wheel as the MKT. I tend to drive pretty swiftly and I love the powerful ecoboost engine. If I need to pass another driver I can do it with great confidence. I also love that I have the benefits of a minivan without actually having to drive a minivan.... I'm too cool for that! My husband loves my car too and agrees that buying one when my lease is up is best. LINCOLN PLEASE DONT STOP MAKING THE MKT!!!!! Lincoln hmade a classyclassy SUV that out performs any other SUV on the road in this price range!
Emperor of the Highway.
We've had our MKT for over a year now, and it keeps exceeding our expectations. Room, comfort, power and even amazing agility for such a big rig. Begs to be taken on long road trips. It can be so comfortable that you forget how long you've been driving (so it warns you that it's time for a break!). The electronic helpers are very effective. The adaptive cruise is amazing and makes me wish all our cars had it. The lane departure system is equally predictable and useful. The styling is often characterized as "polarizing", and I don't really see what's so controversial about it. I think it's very long, low, elegant and even a touch menacing. The low center of gravity helps handling.
Really great crossover if you have the bucks
The car itself is a great machine. Very fast acceleration and its comfortable. Its pretty good in gas, and pretty fast. Rides 7 of us and has done a lot of traveling. Although the car is great and looks amazing in and out, the maintaince is horrible. The pieces are off this land, and everything is soooo expensive. I think a highlander would've been cheaper and maybe just as nice.
2013 LINCOLN MKT LEAKING ANTIFREEZE AT 59000 MILES
I purchase a 2013 Lincoln MKT, and it's a big mistake i made. the biggest problem I had with this car is the (water pump). at 59000 miles the water pump is leaking antifreeze and after takeing it to the FORD dealer they told me it's the water pump. that need to be replace. and it's cover under the warranty but it will take them a week to get the job don. and will code me one hundred dollars. plus I am having problem with the wipers. when I turn it off it still work I have to play with the switch before the wiper blade stop working. few months ago the seal for the transmission was leaking oil. the seal was replace free of charge under the warranty but cost me time.
