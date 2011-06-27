Used 2015 Lincoln MKS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Will be tough to give up when lease is up HoJo , 11/11/2017 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My MKS is a 3 year leased vehicle and I have a little less than a year left on the lease. This is the first car I've ever had that has just about every option available, including massaging seats, but I don't use half of the things. I am truly interested in trying out a Continental, so I guess it will depend on the deal they are will to work, as my residual at the end of the lease is highly reasonable. I am really torn about what I'm going to do. The brakes are very touchy on this car, and every once in a while there is a bogging when I hit the gas. I am a fast driver, not a typical MKS driver, so I do put the pedal down. My other car is a Mustang GT, and that car flies. I really do love this car a lot, but after 36 years in the military, and pretty much kept cars for 200,000+ miles, I feel I've reached a point where I want to spoil myself a bit. Did I mention that I love this car? Because I do. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great car Lincoln MKS Owner , 12/08/2015 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 27 people found this review helpful Having owned a 2009 Lincoln Town Car in the past, the 2015 MKS is just as good or better in ride and quality. The seats are actually more comfortable than the Town Car. On trips, the adaptive cruise control is a very impressive feature when approaching slower cars in front of you. Their is plenty of power when passing with the 3.7 engine. Some individuals find the SYNC with MyLincoln Touch difficult to use, but once you get the basics down, it's rather easy to use including navigation. So far we are very impressed with this vehicle and look forward to trips this coming year.

Lincoln MKS J Weipert , 05/04/2017 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Watch th emileage - you will find low mileage cars if you wait

My 2015 Black MKS Ecoboost AWD (my 3rd MKS) Parker Tuggle , 05/13/2018 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 2 of 5 people found this review helpful Great car for the money.