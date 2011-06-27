  1. Home
Used 2015 Lincoln MKS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 MKS
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Will be tough to give up when lease is up

HoJo, 11/11/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

My MKS is a 3 year leased vehicle and I have a little less than a year left on the lease. This is the first car I've ever had that has just about every option available, including massaging seats, but I don't use half of the things. I am truly interested in trying out a Continental, so I guess it will depend on the deal they are will to work, as my residual at the end of the lease is highly reasonable. I am really torn about what I'm going to do. The brakes are very touchy on this car, and every once in a while there is a bogging when I hit the gas. I am a fast driver, not a typical MKS driver, so I do put the pedal down. My other car is a Mustang GT, and that car flies. I really do love this car a lot, but after 36 years in the military, and pretty much kept cars for 200,000+ miles, I feel I've reached a point where I want to spoil myself a bit. Did I mention that I love this car? Because I do.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Great car

Lincoln MKS Owner, 12/08/2015
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
19 of 27 people found this review helpful

Having owned a 2009 Lincoln Town Car in the past, the 2015 MKS is just as good or better in ride and quality. The seats are actually more comfortable than the Town Car. On trips, the adaptive cruise control is a very impressive feature when approaching slower cars in front of you. Their is plenty of power when passing with the 3.7 engine. Some individuals find the SYNC with MyLincoln Touch difficult to use, but once you get the basics down, it's rather easy to use including navigation. So far we are very impressed with this vehicle and look forward to trips this coming year.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lincoln MKS

J Weipert, 05/04/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

Watch th emileage - you will find low mileage cars if you wait

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

My 2015 Black MKS Ecoboost AWD (my 3rd MKS)

Parker Tuggle, 05/13/2018
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great car for the money.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Buy for reliability

Car Flipper, 07/10/2018
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2 of 10 people found this review helpful

The car has no issues, its engine is used in taxicabs and police intercepters for a reason, with pull so hard you’d feel you could leave the eatth’s crust going off the line; that and its massive trunk are the three major selling points of this car. Other cars offer all the same features, some better implemented. The interior is very bland, handling (well this is a given) is very mushy, the transmission is never in the right gear always being several too low as well as very jerky, and engine sound is horrible; shifting up for yourself (which I have to do every time I drive the car) takes you away from the left hand dashboard screen where it keeps information such as fuel economy (using graphics that aren’t very good, and with awkwardly sized gauges especially for the tach). Visibility is very limited which forces a high seating position, small touches such as the missing wiper stock on the righthand side and the poor allignment of the woodpanels on the door and dash or the plastics on the center console drive me INSANE. I’m very attentive to details, for this reason the car doesn’t suit me by any means. It’s definitely designed for those who like SUV seating position, and enjoy having full power a half inch down on the throttle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
