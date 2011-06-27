Used 2018 Lincoln MKC SUV Consumer Reviews
Finally a Man's Crossover
Most crossovers appear geared toward the soccer mom, atleast in my opinion. The exceptions are typically the BMW X3 or Audi Q5. I test drove those 2, the Rogue, Mazda and Escape (Ford) and the Lincoln MKC was superior to them all. The drive, comfort, seats, technology, ease of getting in/out and styling were all awesome. I have owned my MKC since the beginning of the year and it is truly a car that appeals to men, thus Lincoln's reputation of being a men's auto line. The car is muscular in style and smooth in ride. Several people have commented on how sharp the car is and asked "what is that car"? It is actually nice owning such a nice luxury car that is not owned by everyone on the street. This is a winner for Lincoln. Love the welcome lights, ambient lighting, comfortable seats and climate control. I would opt for the dramatic panoramic sunroof. It is great and backseat riders love it. The backseat is a little small but the seats do recline for comfort.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Loving my Lincoln!
Car is comfortable, solid and feel safe in it. MPG not great....I only have 500 miles on it and average 18.3, but I will see how it does when it is broken in a bit at 2000 miles. More than makes up for MPG is the feeling of safety from the technology that helps you drive, the overall power of the car, and the easy handling to get out of tough spots. Never had a Lincoln before this car and I will not go to anything else.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2018 MKC newbie
I did a lot of research and this seemed like the perfect choice for me. I went to buy used but because of the great incentives I left with a brand new one. It’s very comfortable and the ride is smooth and quiet. I love it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Lose the bias Edmunds! Love my MKC.
Great value, lots of luxury features. Technology is ahead of both Q5 and X3. Got a great deal on 17 CPO with low miles. Bridge of Weir leather, open pore wood trim, adaptive cruise, HID, led accent, heated/cooled seats, panoramic moonroof, SYNC 3. Don’t make a judgement on Edmund’s review alone- drive one yourself.
LINCOLN LOVE!
Have always wanted a Lincoln. Only had a few weeks and keep finding new things to love, Wonderful navigation system and very comfortable ride. Very happy with this vehicle.
- Performance
- Comfort
