Used 2018 Lincoln MKC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MKC SUV
Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,185*
Total Cash Price
$27,176
Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,089*
Total Cash Price
$27,720
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,903*
Total Cash Price
$37,231
Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,711*
Total Cash Price
$38,318
Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,355*
Total Cash Price
$37,503
Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,992*
Total Cash Price
$28,263
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,518*
Total Cash Price
$39,405
Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,185*
Total Cash Price
$27,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$4,624
|Maintenance
|$241
|$187
|$2,321
|$926
|$1,426
|$5,101
|Repairs
|$0
|$713
|$1,098
|$1,183
|$1,272
|$4,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,460
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,462
|$1,175
|$870
|$544
|$197
|$4,248
|Depreciation
|$5,789
|$2,666
|$2,346
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$14,746
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,815
|$7,731
|$9,713
|$7,902
|$8,024
|$45,185
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$888
|$915
|$942
|$971
|$1,000
|$4,716
|Maintenance
|$246
|$191
|$2,367
|$945
|$1,455
|$5,203
|Repairs
|$0
|$727
|$1,120
|$1,207
|$1,297
|$4,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,491
|$1,199
|$887
|$555
|$201
|$4,333
|Depreciation
|$5,905
|$2,719
|$2,393
|$2,121
|$1,903
|$15,041
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,051
|$7,886
|$9,907
|$8,060
|$8,184
|$46,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$330
|$256
|$3,180
|$1,269
|$1,954
|$6,988
|Repairs
|$0
|$977
|$1,504
|$1,621
|$1,743
|$5,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,000
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,225
|Financing
|$2,003
|$1,610
|$1,192
|$745
|$270
|$5,820
|Depreciation
|$7,931
|$3,652
|$3,214
|$2,848
|$2,556
|$20,202
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,187
|$10,591
|$13,307
|$10,826
|$10,993
|$61,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$6,520
|Maintenance
|$340
|$264
|$3,273
|$1,306
|$2,011
|$7,192
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,005
|$1,548
|$1,668
|$1,794
|$6,015
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,059
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,290
|Financing
|$2,061
|$1,657
|$1,227
|$767
|$278
|$5,990
|Depreciation
|$8,162
|$3,759
|$3,308
|$2,931
|$2,631
|$20,792
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,659
|$10,901
|$13,695
|$11,142
|$11,314
|$63,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Premiere 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,314
|$1,352
|$6,381
|Maintenance
|$333
|$258
|$3,203
|$1,278
|$1,968
|$7,039
|Repairs
|$0
|$984
|$1,515
|$1,633
|$1,755
|$5,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,015
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,241
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,621
|$1,201
|$751
|$272
|$5,862
|Depreciation
|$7,989
|$3,679
|$3,237
|$2,869
|$2,575
|$20,349
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,305
|$10,669
|$13,404
|$10,905
|$11,073
|$62,355
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$4,809
|Maintenance
|$251
|$194
|$2,414
|$963
|$1,483
|$5,305
|Repairs
|$0
|$742
|$1,142
|$1,230
|$1,323
|$4,437
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,518
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,689
|Financing
|$1,520
|$1,222
|$905
|$566
|$205
|$4,418
|Depreciation
|$6,021
|$2,773
|$2,440
|$2,162
|$1,941
|$15,336
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,288
|$8,040
|$10,102
|$8,218
|$8,345
|$46,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$6,705
|Maintenance
|$349
|$271
|$3,365
|$1,343
|$2,068
|$7,396
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,034
|$1,592
|$1,715
|$1,844
|$6,186
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,117
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,355
|Financing
|$2,120
|$1,704
|$1,262
|$789
|$286
|$6,160
|Depreciation
|$8,394
|$3,866
|$3,402
|$3,015
|$2,706
|$21,382
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,132
|$11,210
|$14,084
|$11,458
|$11,635
|$65,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 MKC SUV Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$4,624
|Maintenance
|$241
|$187
|$2,321
|$926
|$1,426
|$5,101
|Repairs
|$0
|$713
|$1,098
|$1,183
|$1,272
|$4,266
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,460
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,624
|Financing
|$1,462
|$1,175
|$870
|$544
|$197
|$4,248
|Depreciation
|$5,789
|$2,666
|$2,346
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$14,746
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,815
|$7,731
|$9,713
|$7,902
|$8,024
|$45,185
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 MKC
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Lincoln MKC in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Lincoln MKC info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019