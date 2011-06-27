Used 2015 Lincoln MKC SUV Consumer Reviews
I still love this vehicle, no regrets!
I purchased this vehicle for three reasons. The first being, I am a empty nester, 2nd I am retiring soon, and lastly I wanted to own a vehicle that would be fully equipped with all of the bells and whistles. I deserve it! Having the vehicle for one year, I could not be more pleased. This vehicle is worth every penny that I spent. It is a very good looking car, and holds itself quite nicely compared to other small luxury cuvs. I have been getting exceptional gas mileage in the city. This vehicle handles quite nicely and is very quiet. I have read reviews where some critics argue that it does not handle like some other sport cuvs. If I wanted a sporty car, I would by a "sports car." I want a smooth, quiet, soft ride. The safety features, the technology, real leather heated and cooled seats, you cannot beat it for the price. European vehicles would cost a lot more with the same packages. I know this for a fact! I have owned my share of European vehicles and base my statement on actual ownership. This is a vehicle worthy of being referred to as a luxury vehicle.
MKC made a Lincoln man out of me!
Those that think the MKC is just a gussied up Escape are making a big mistake. My wife has an Infiniti EX35 and this competes very well in all facets. The ride is luxury in a European way and seems bigger and even heavier than you expect but in a very good way. Synch seems to be surprisingly better than my first experience and this is the best Bluetooth phone quality in any car I have experienced. If you are looking for a small luxury SUV, you should make time to test drive an MKC.
Shocked
This is my 1st cross over. I also own a 2014 volvo s60 t6 awd that I love dearly. But this car got me in the sweet spot and i'm a 27 year old. If you're looking for 0-60 times or engaging performance looks elsewhere. But if you want a car that can carry some bags and make driving after a long day the easiest thing in the world. This is your one of the best option. Sometimes during hwy driving I purposely take the longer route so I wont have to get out(no lie) its so easy to drive. I would've never looked at lincoln before. The only thing I hate is the placement of the gear change please give me a stick back.
Awesome Vehicle
We narrowed our choice down to the MKC and the Acura RDX. They both had many of the same features, but we like the more luxurious interior and eye catching exterior of the MKC. The RDX just looks like another Honda on the road and we wanted something else. We have the 2.0 and find it has plenty of power. The transmission shifts smoothly and we love the Sport mode. At night the car has so many great lighting features including the welcome mat, lighted outside and inside door handles and the ambient interior lighting (with 6 color choices). Our only negative feedback is the back seat room when the front seats are pushed all the way back - a little snug. However, our car has the heated back seats and that makes up for it in the winter time! I would recommend this car to anyone that wants to feel like they are driving a European car but wants to by American.
Wow great car!
I was getting a little tired of getting in and out of a small car everyday and went looking for a mini-luxo-crossover (or whatever you call them, now) for my daily hour drive. Admittedly, the only reason I thought about this car was those silly commercials. But still, I took a look and was surprised. For the sticker price on the lot, you cannot compare this to some of the cars mentioned in Edmunds review. I put $45k as a top on what I wanted to pay. My local dealers did not have an MB GLK or Audi Q5 for less than $47k on the lot. And the only BMW X3 I found under $50k didn't even have nav! Really? Yes, there was a Volvo XC60 or two that fit in my range. But not as loaded as I was able to get my MKC. I got the upgrade 2.3l engine, awd, the nav package, and several other options, including the incredible panoramic roof for $44k before any haggling or rebates. I would say this model straddles segments as it more directly competed in price with the MB GLA class, BMW X1, Infiniti QX50, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC70, all of which I'd call tall wagons. None had the ride height of the MKC. The only vehicle I would say directly competes is the Acura RDX. It did have more space and otherwise had similar features for the price, topping out at $44k. But, honestly, the 3.5l V-6 in the Acura felt gutless compared to the 2.3l turbo 4 in the MKC. That was probably my deciding factor. In all, I'm thrilled w/ my purchase.
