Used 1998 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews
Nice car for the money
4 years of ownership and had very little issues with the car. 2 coil on plugs went bad $125 a pop. Front suspension overhaul( tie rods, sway bars) car had a clunk over bumps and never was fixed after 4 trips. I think its a design flaw as many other owners suffer this annoying noise. Alternator and battery at 110k other than that and a few other things the car is solid, especially now you can get one dirt cheap infact cheaper that a similar year Accord or sometimes Civic. Solid motor, guy I sold it to at 110k now has 180k on it without much work. makes me regret selling it. tranny can be iffy on some of these car so make sure if shifts good. Hold off for a 99 model many improvement
Nice Car but beware
I bought my 1998 Continental with 100k miles on it. I love the way it handles and the gas mileage is not to bad average 22.9. Premium fuel is expensive. Beware of the suspension. Rattle in the rear end can cost you over 1200 bucks. I had to replace my AC, Charging system, Battery, Tire rod ends wiring harness, all the pulleys and belts about 3k worth of work in 45k miles. It does not hold an alignment well and eats tires. The resale is TERRIBLE. I have 146k on mine now and lucky to get $1700 bucks RETAIl. I had a Grand Marquis before this and I am picking up my Town Car tommorow. I am done putting money in a hole. Although you can buy these cheap beware they can get very expensive.
LOVE MY HOT ROD LINCOLN
I bought this car in Arizona in summer, 2008. It had 85k on it. It was during the time of rising gas prices at $4/gallon and paid $5000. Having never owned a Lincoln, I thought now was the time to give it a whirl. The car is stunning to look at - with a Southwest Edition update. Folks tell me regularly how beautiful it looks. It is red, cream interior,cream faux convertable top, wrapped in chrome, and has some faux gold trim too. Very fetching. I have now driven the car 35k. Only problem was a minor sensor with the tranny that cost $10. The vehicle average about 20 mpg, which is okay for me. Biggest problem I have with it is the suspension. It bottoms HARD.
Still Going Strong!
I bought this car when it was ten years old and had 86000 miles on it. I must say I wasn't looking for a Lincoln, but it was sitting next to the car I was looking at, and after checking it out on Edmund's, went back to test drive it. Wow, what a car! 21 mpg in town, and 25 on hwy! Had to have the rear air suspension R&R and went with a retro fit set of springs which the local ford dealer installed after I purchased them online. One of the best cars I've owned.
Big Dollar Bang for the Buck
I got this car at such a good price that every time I drive it I feel like I stole it! For having over 180,000 miles when I bought it it runs and drives great! The wife ran it into a tall median so I had to get an alignment which required replacing the lower ball joints & inner tie rods as well and new front tires as the wife's "median job" caused the not that old ones to prematurely wear out about 700 miles later. Great engine! The old song "Hot Rod Lincoln" frequently comes to mind. Turn the traction control off and it'll smoke the front tires on dry pavement, really surprises the hot rods at stoplights! All in all a great car, at 10 years old its stayed in great condition. Fun and style!
