Used 1998 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Nice car for the money ED , 10/18/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful 4 years of ownership and had very little issues with the car. 2 coil on plugs went bad $125 a pop. Front suspension overhaul( tie rods, sway bars) car had a clunk over bumps and never was fixed after 4 trips. I think its a design flaw as many other owners suffer this annoying noise. Alternator and battery at 110k other than that and a few other things the car is solid, especially now you can get one dirt cheap infact cheaper that a similar year Accord or sometimes Civic. Solid motor, guy I sold it to at 110k now has 180k on it without much work. makes me regret selling it. tranny can be iffy on some of these car so make sure if shifts good. Hold off for a 99 model many improvement Report Abuse

Nice Car but beware valkarie , 10/28/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 Continental with 100k miles on it. I love the way it handles and the gas mileage is not to bad average 22.9. Premium fuel is expensive. Beware of the suspension. Rattle in the rear end can cost you over 1200 bucks. I had to replace my AC, Charging system, Battery, Tire rod ends wiring harness, all the pulleys and belts about 3k worth of work in 45k miles. It does not hold an alignment well and eats tires. The resale is TERRIBLE. I have 146k on mine now and lucky to get $1700 bucks RETAIl. I had a Grand Marquis before this and I am picking up my Town Car tommorow. I am done putting money in a hole. Although you can buy these cheap beware they can get very expensive. Report Abuse

LOVE MY HOT ROD LINCOLN Don Spry , 05/07/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car in Arizona in summer, 2008. It had 85k on it. It was during the time of rising gas prices at $4/gallon and paid $5000. Having never owned a Lincoln, I thought now was the time to give it a whirl. The car is stunning to look at - with a Southwest Edition update. Folks tell me regularly how beautiful it looks. It is red, cream interior,cream faux convertable top, wrapped in chrome, and has some faux gold trim too. Very fetching. I have now driven the car 35k. Only problem was a minor sensor with the tranny that cost $10. The vehicle average about 20 mpg, which is okay for me. Biggest problem I have with it is the suspension. It bottoms HARD. Report Abuse

Still Going Strong! bigB , 07/01/2010 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car when it was ten years old and had 86000 miles on it. I must say I wasn't looking for a Lincoln, but it was sitting next to the car I was looking at, and after checking it out on Edmund's, went back to test drive it. Wow, what a car! 21 mpg in town, and 25 on hwy! Had to have the rear air suspension R&R and went with a retro fit set of springs which the local ford dealer installed after I purchased them online. One of the best cars I've owned. Report Abuse