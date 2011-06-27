  1. Home
Used 1997 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Continental
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.0/409.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle41.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length206.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3884 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Deep Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Ivory
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Dark Baltic
  • Medium Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Metallic
  • Opal Opalescent Metallic
  • Deep Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Light Cypress
