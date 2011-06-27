Used 1993 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
Repair Nightmare
Overall a very comfortable car with better then expected fuel usage, but mechanically unreliable. Air suspension system not as comfortable as expected and repair costs way out of line.
Love the big boat!
Bought this used with 140+ thousand miles and it runs like a top. Air ride is great, all electronics work and paint is in great shape. I wanted a FWD vehicle to get around in during the winter, and this is perfect! I can fit both kids, the wife, and lots more. So glad I bought the boat.
pretty funky
I love this car, it's a little heavy, but a perfect highway cruiser. I read Freddy's review and I haven't had too much trouble mechanically, it's just important to do regular maintenance with an older car.
DO NOT BUY ONE OF THESE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Engine is total trash. Replaced at 68000 miles with remanufactured engine. FMC extremely difficult to work with. The reman. engine died after 40000 miles. Transmission now shot too. Estimated repair costs @$6000.
Grrrrrrrreaaat!
First of all this car rides and feels great on the roads, it really doesn't matter where your going it's a smooth ride. It gives me a better mileage on gas then what I suspected. It's safe and representable where ever you go. Sorry for the other people who has had a bad expierience with it.
