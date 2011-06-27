Used 1993 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews

Repair Nightmare Freddy , 05/31/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Overall a very comfortable car with better then expected fuel usage, but mechanically unreliable. Air suspension system not as comfortable as expected and repair costs way out of line. Report Abuse

Love the big boat! Jay , 05/12/2010 Bought this used with 140+ thousand miles and it runs like a top. Air ride is great, all electronics work and paint is in great shape. I wanted a FWD vehicle to get around in during the winter, and this is perfect! I can fit both kids, the wife, and lots more. So glad I bought the boat.

pretty funky johnpatrick , 07/23/2002 I love this car, it's a little heavy, but a perfect highway cruiser. I read Freddy's review and I haven't had too much trouble mechanically, it's just important to do regular maintenance with an older car.

DO NOT BUY ONE OF THESE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ripped off by FMC , 09/17/2002 Engine is total trash. Replaced at 68000 miles with remanufactured engine. FMC extremely difficult to work with. The reman. engine died after 40000 miles. Transmission now shot too. Estimated repair costs @$6000.