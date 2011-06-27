  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Continental
  4. Used 1990 Lincoln Continental
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Lincoln Continental Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Continental
Overview
See Continental Inventory
See Continental Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.18.6 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm215 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 3800 rpm140 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.205.1 in.
Curb weight3663 lbs.3663 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.0 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base109.0 in.109.0 in.
Width72.7 in.72.7 in.
See Continental InventorySee Continental Inventory

Related Used 1990 Lincoln Continental info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles