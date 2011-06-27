Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,785
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275/375 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Torque355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,785
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Multi-CD located in center consoleyes
rear volume controlsyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,785
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,785
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,785
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,785
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room58.4 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Front track65.4 in.
Length220.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Curb weight5580 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height73.6 in.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width78 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Alloy spare wheelyes
P275/55R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,785
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,785
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
