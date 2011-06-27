Used 2002 Lincoln Blackwood Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275/375 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Torque
|355 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|45.9 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Multi-CD located in center console
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|Alpine premium brand stereo system
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|140 watts stereo output
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM in center console-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|64 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Front track
|65.4 in.
|Length
|220.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5580 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1200 lbs.
|Wheel base
|138.5 in.
|Width
|78 in.
|Rear track
|65.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|P275/55R S tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,785
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
