Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator SUV Consumer Reviews

Who don't love my Aviator justoma , 06/07/2013 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I love love love my Aviator! It's the 2005, when I bought it in 2005 I knew the gas mileage was crap, but found the truck solid and full of power. I had the Grand Cherokee which was great too but the Aviator smoked it as far as performance. I have 75,000 miles on it. I do my oil changes every 3-4000 miles. I put tires on it in 2009 and I just put them on again..I never had them rotated and I failed on checking the pressure so they didn't get the wear they should of. I just got new ball joints as they were shot. That is all I've had to put it in it. It's never been to the shop for anything but oil changes and the ball joint issue. Rear door panal cracked too.

Great All Around SUV Chuck , 03/15/2010 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We could not be happier with our Aviator. We are the original owners and have had little trouble since our purchase. I wanted a luxury AWD SUV to last us 8-10 years. Well we are half way there and still love it. The fuel mileage is pitiful but we were aware of that at time of purchase. That's what you get when you put a Mustang engine in a heavy SUV. Duh? The AWD and Traction Control are excellent. I feel that my wife is safe in a heavy, well built American SUV. The comfort and ride is totally "Lincoln." The THX sound system is fantastic too. I just put new tires and brakes on. Also updated the Navigation DVD and purchased the extended warranty through Ford. We're keeping it!

Awesome SUV! I love this car! jd1017 , 04/26/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've read a lot of the comments concerning the 2003 AWD Aviator and feel very fortunate. I haven't experienced anything but pleasure from this SUV, the power and comfort is second to none. I'm in sales and stop start this car ten plus times a day, no troubles. The rear hatch surrounding the glass did split, fiberglass fracture is what the dealship referred to it as. They replaced it, out of warranty, free of charge. So far with over 50,000 miles on the vehicle I really can't complain about anything! I still think this is the best bang for the buck!

Last Car Ricverde , 12/15/2004 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I'm getting on in years so this will probably be my last car purchased. I absolutely love the vehicle! The ride is smooth, visibility great, and handling precise. The gas mileage isn't too hot, but I knew it wouldn't be before I bought the Aviator. The black beauty has drawn admiring looks and positive comments from passers-by in parking lots, which sure helps me feel good about spending the money for a vehicle I probably really didn't need.