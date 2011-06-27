  1. Home
2021 Lexus UX 200

What’s new

  • Redesigned cargo area adds more capacity
  • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard
  • Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • Lots of standard and optional safety tech
  • Maneuverable around town thanks to small dimensions
  • Infotainment interface can be difficult to use
  • Limited rear legroom
  • Cargo area has a high liftover height
  • All-wheel drive is only available on the UX 250h hybrid
2021 Lexus UX 200 pricing

2021 Lexus UX 200 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus UX 200.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr SUV features & specs
    4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$32,900
    MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
    Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
    Luxury 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$37,600
    MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
    F SPORT 4dr SUV features & specs
    F SPORT 4dr SUV
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$34,900
    MPG 29 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower169 hp @ 6600 rpm
    See all 2021 Lexus UX 200 features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus UX 200 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 UX 200 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus UX 200 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the UX 200 gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the UX 200 has 21.7 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus UX 200?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus UX 200:

    • Redesigned cargo area adds more capacity
    • Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard
    • Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus UX 200 reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus UX 200 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the UX 200.

    Is the 2021 Lexus UX 200 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus UX 200 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 UX 200 is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus UX 200?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus UX 200 is the 2021 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,900.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,900
    • Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $37,600
    • F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $34,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus UX 200?

    If you're interested in the Lexus UX 200, the next question is, which UX 200 model is right for you? UX 200 variants include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of UX 200 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus UX 200

    2021 Lexus UX 200 Overview

    The 2021 Lexus UX 200 is offered in the following submodels: UX 200 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus UX 200?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus UX 200 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 UX 200.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus UX 200 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 UX 200 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus UX 200?

    2021 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,025. The average price paid for a new 2021 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,954 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,954 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,071.

    The average savings for the 2021 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2021 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Lexus UX 200s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus UX 200 for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus UX 200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus UX 200 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,113.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,381.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus UX 200?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

