Small and feature-packed, the 2020 Lexus UX 200 is a relatively affordable way to get into a luxury SUV. Classified as a subcompact (or extra-small) luxury SUV, the Lexus UX competes against vehicles such as the BMW X1 and the Audi Q3. It combines city-friendly packaging with the high-quality features you'd expect from a luxury brand.
Our verdict
The Lexus UX is a stylish little runabout. The interior design is distinctive, and there are a lot of luxury features. However, performance is underwhelming, making the UX's luxury price tag a bit of an eyebrow raiser.
How does the UX 200 drive?
Outright acceleration is undeniably slow (0-60 mph takes 8.9 seconds), but the UX 200 is relatively zippy and playful as a city runabout. Brake feel is reassuring, which helps make the UX easy to drive. Emergency braking performance, however, is lacking. We measured a stopping distance of 129 feet from 60 mph, which is longer than average for a small SUV.
Steering has a good on-center feel and steering resistance builds quickly, which makes the UX feel a bit more substantial than its size suggests. There's not much in terms of road feedback, but steering is precise and easy to judge. The UX imparts confidence when going around smooth and sweeping turns, such as a freeway onramp. But it's less composed on bumpy or tight turns.
How comfortable is the UX 200?
Sadly, the smallest Lexus crossover doesn't go big on comfort. The front seat has pleasantly supportive cushions, but the seatback's distinct contour won't please everyone. The ride is rougher than we'd expect too. The suspension smooths out sharp edges, but it still transmits too much of the road surface into the cabin.
Heating and cooling are strong. The heated and ventilated seats aren't the most powerful, but they get the job done. The UX doesn't do the best job of isolating you from traffic noise, and depending on the road surface, there's also noticeable road and tire noise.
How’s the interior?
This is a small vehicle, especially compared to other subcompact SUVs. Front accommodations are a bit narrow. Taller passengers will have to duck in and out of the back seat and will find legroom lacking. The interior is attractively designed, however, even if the controls are a bit confusing to use at times. The infotainment touchpad is especially frustrating.
The high beltline makes you feel as if you're sitting quite low in the car, and the thick roof pillars create blind spots. You can raise the seat, but then you may find the gauge cluster and wheel are mounted awkwardly low. The steering column lacks sufficient range of motion to accommodate a variety of natural seating positions.
How’s the tech?
The UX's infotainment system display looks nice, and it's not difficult to figure out how to do things, but the touch interface adds a layer of frustration to every interaction. The best results while using voice controls come from following the on-screen guide step by step, but that takes more time and is just as distracting as performing tasks by hand. The optional eight-speaker audio system at least provides strong and accurate sound.
As for driver aids, the UX comes with plenty of them standard, though it'd be nice if Lexus made blind-spot monitoring standard as well. Most of the systems seem to lack the refinement found in more expensive Lexus vehicles. The adaptive cruise control, for instance, is overly twitchy when braking and accelerating.
How’s the storage?
The UX 200 offers an underwhelming amount of storage space. The load floor isn't particularly wide, and the liftover point is a bit high. For small items, you get anti-tip cupholders and a modestly sized console box under the armrest. There's a small shelf in front of the shifter with just enough room for a phone. The door pockets are quite small.
Got small kids? Car-seat anchors and tethers are clearly marked and easy to access thanks to large plastic sleeves with doors that pop on and off. Bulky rear-facing car seats may have issues clearing the front seatbacks when being installed or removed. They'll also interfere with front seat travel.
How economical is the UX 200?
The UX offers top-notch fuel economy. Its EPA-estimated 33 mpg combined blows competitors out of the water. There's also the fact that you'll be filling up with regular gas in a class where premium is the norm. As long as you avoid the temptation to rev up the engine a lot to compensate for the lack of power, you'll likely spend less on gas in this than anything in the class (except the UX hybrid).
Is the UX 200 a good value?
The UX comes with a nicely designed and constructed interior with a lot of soft-touch materials. Every surface seems to have some sort of texturing, which adds depth and visual interest to the cabin. Lexus' warranties are typically better than average.
Wildcard
The UX looks very nice on the inside, especially with the Luxury package. The car's design and execution make it stand out from the crowd. It seems to be aiming for "zippy city runabout with style" and it succeeds … even if we could stand a little more zip.
Which UX 200 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus UX 200 models
The 2020 Lexus UX is a five-passenger SUV that comes in base, Luxury and F Sport trim levels. It uses a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (169 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque) that sends power to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is only available on the UX 250h hybrid (reviewed separately).
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Loaded with tech! This little car has lots of power and it's lots of fun to drive. It's solidly built.
Trade in my 2011 IS 250 AWD .. never had a problem with it but was getting old , some rust and needed an exhaust system . Went to the dealer just to look around
Safety
Our experts’ favorite UX 200 safety features:
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Monitors lane markings, warns you if you are drifting, and can even help steer the vehicle back into the lane of travel.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Helps drivers maintain a preset distance by adjusting the vehicle's speed in relation to the vehicle directly ahead.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Switches between high and low beams automatically by using cues from a camera that helps detect when other vehicles are present.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus UX 200 vs. the competition
Lexus UX 200 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLA is significantly more powerful than the Lexus UX, and it shows in the driving experience. The GLA's turbocharged four-cylinder puts out 208 horsepower (compared to the UX's 169 hp) and it feels significantly faster. It does take a hit when it comes to fuel economy, but of the two vehicles, the Mercedes is much more fun to drive.
Lexus UX 200 vs. BMW X1
Refreshed for 2020, the BMW X1 remains one of our favorite choices in the subcompact luxury SUV segment. It towers over the UX with 228 horsepower and is much more entertaining to drive. The BMW's interior is also expertly crafted with high-quality materials. Fuel economy isn't as impressive in the BMW as it is the Lexus, and the starting price is a bit higher, but we think it's worth the added cost.
Lexus UX 200 vs. Audi Q3
If you're looking for a small luxury SUV with an upscale interior and standard all-wheel drive, the Audi Q3 should be high on your list. As with the other rivals here, the Audi is noticeably quicker than the Lexus. Unfortunately, the Audi has some of the worst fuel economy in the extra-small luxury SUV class.
FAQ
Is the Lexus UX 200 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Lexus UX 200?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lexus UX 200:
- Adds Android Auto and Google Assistant functionality
- Part of the first UX generation introduced for 2019
Is the Lexus UX 200 reliable?
Is the 2020 Lexus UX 200 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Lexus UX 200?
The least-expensive 2020 Lexus UX 200 is the 2020 Lexus UX 200 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,300.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $32,300
- F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $34,300
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $37,500
What are the different models of Lexus UX 200?
