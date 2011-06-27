Used 2000 Lexus SC 400 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/473.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.1 in.
Rear hip Room39.2 in.
Rear leg room27.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3655 lbs.
Gross weight4497 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Renaissance Red
  • Golden Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Cinnabar Pearl
  • Angora Beige Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
