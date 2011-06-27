Used 2000 Lexus SC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews

One of the world's best luxury cruisers mycrobyte , 12/27/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my 4th SC coupe. About time I tossed a review on here. These are in my opinion one of the best car models in recent years. Regardless of what year you get you will be very happy with the car. The 300 is very zippy and has plenty of power for most drivers. You cannot go wrong with these. My last one got 230,000 miles on it before I decided to trade. The 2000 models are very rare with less than 400 of the SC 300s made. Enjoy. Report Abuse

SC 300 26y39-y3-96732-0 , 05/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've bumped on something a few times and found that its really hard to dent. Its fun to drive and accelerates really fast.

Classic car purchase Puddipop , 10/16/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful An older, pristine Lexus with fewer than 60K. Black on black desirable to me. Handles extremely well,sound system is adequate but weak in the outlying areas. This car does not replace any other but is for fun driving only. Our 330 is a much copied car but this seems to be singularly attractive. Its road hugging action makes it fun to drive on windy, curvy roads. Fuel economy is not bad for a 9 year old car. My last classic was a 1990 Reatta with fewer miles but was not a car to sustain age. Hopefully this one is better. Timing belt is a concern because of the age. I will replace it soon.