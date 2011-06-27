Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews

Close to Excellent dc_area_driver , 04/09/2012 12 of 16 people found this review helpful The buying experience was great. Other brands could learn from Lexus and how they treat their customers. . The mileage on the vehicle is as advertised. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is a great road trip vehicle. The Enform system is great! So why isn't the vehicle excellent? The navigation/audio system is 2nd rate. In a vehicle that costs this much money the sound/navigation system should be outstanding. Report Abuse

our 5th and best RX ultra64 , 02/27/2012 9 of 12 people found this review helpful We have had 2 RX300's, a RX400, a RX350 and this one which was only $20 more a month to lease than the RX350. The fuel savings were worth the upgrade and we enjoy the hybrid mystique .

Thinking of going green? Don't bother.... tampabayjay , 06/24/2012 34 of 50 people found this review helpful I recently traded my 2008 Lexus ES350 for a 2012 450RX Hybrid. What a HUGE mistake! The estimated mileage on the sticker is NO WHERE close to what the vehicle actually gets. I paid a premium to get a Hybrid and I'm getting 22-23 average miles per gallon! My ES 350 got 32 MPG average. Lexus has really disappointed me with this false interpretation of Hybrid performance. I asked my dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) today what I could do. They said to call Lexus. What a joke. I'm a repeat customer that has referred several buyers to this dealership and they blew me off? I sincerely hope that taking the time to post this review will sufficiently warn others. Jay

The GPS willdublin , 11/30/2011 32 of 50 people found this review helpful I Rate my Car Excellent in every respect except one . You are not informed whether your destination is approaching on the right or left when you input an address using a Home Computer(eDestination)or you use the Destination Assist feature. This is not only annoying but could be dangerous for obvious reasons.