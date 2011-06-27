Used 2012 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews
Close to Excellent
The buying experience was great. Other brands could learn from Lexus and how they treat their customers. . The mileage on the vehicle is as advertised. The ride is smooth and quiet. It is a great road trip vehicle. The Enform system is great! So why isn't the vehicle excellent? The navigation/audio system is 2nd rate. In a vehicle that costs this much money the sound/navigation system should be outstanding.
our 5th and best RX
We have had 2 RX300's, a RX400, a RX350 and this one which was only $20 more a month to lease than the RX350. The fuel savings were worth the upgrade and we enjoy the hybrid mystique .
Thinking of going green? Don't bother....
I recently traded my 2008 Lexus ES350 for a 2012 450RX Hybrid. What a HUGE mistake! The estimated mileage on the sticker is NO WHERE close to what the vehicle actually gets. I paid a premium to get a Hybrid and I'm getting 22-23 average miles per gallon! My ES 350 got 32 MPG average. Lexus has really disappointed me with this false interpretation of Hybrid performance. I asked my dealer (Lexus of Tampa Bay) today what I could do. They said to call Lexus. What a joke. I'm a repeat customer that has referred several buyers to this dealership and they blew me off? I sincerely hope that taking the time to post this review will sufficiently warn others. Jay
The GPS
I Rate my Car Excellent in every respect except one . You are not informed whether your destination is approaching on the right or left when you input an address using a Home Computer(eDestination)or you use the Destination Assist feature. This is not only annoying but could be dangerous for obvious reasons.
Major problems; returned car
Integrity of cabin compromised -- unsure if due to post-earthquake radioactive stuff or use of cosmoline. Lexus denies use of cosmoline, but service dept at dealer claimed this toxic substance was used; noxious fumes. Dealership would not test under similar circumstances. My wife and child ill; returned car within month with $5000 penalty. Dealer wanted to help, but Lexus company uncooperative. Lexus left me no alternative -- I shall now consider Federal and state regulatory authorities, litigation. In unlikely case Lexus stands behind product, I will update. But Lexus corporate was bureaucratic. Dealership had changed story many times -- such as - -that noxious fumes would burn off
