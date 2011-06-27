Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 350 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,287*
Total Cash Price
$33,839
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,262*
Total Cash Price
$33,175
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,229*
Total Cash Price
$45,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,528
|Maintenance
|$2,272
|$1,962
|$1,646
|$692
|$3,081
|$9,653
|Repairs
|$672
|$721
|$777
|$837
|$902
|$3,910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,813
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,000
|Financing
|$1,820
|$1,464
|$1,083
|$678
|$245
|$5,290
|Depreciation
|$7,292
|$3,508
|$3,087
|$2,736
|$2,455
|$19,077
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,196
|$10,099
|$9,110
|$7,534
|$9,349
|$52,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,439
|Maintenance
|$2,227
|$1,924
|$1,614
|$678
|$3,021
|$9,464
|Repairs
|$659
|$707
|$762
|$821
|$884
|$3,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,777
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,961
|Financing
|$1,784
|$1,435
|$1,062
|$665
|$240
|$5,186
|Depreciation
|$7,149
|$3,439
|$3,026
|$2,682
|$2,407
|$18,703
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,878
|$9,901
|$8,931
|$7,386
|$9,166
|$51,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$6,081
|Maintenance
|$3,051
|$2,636
|$2,211
|$929
|$4,139
|$12,966
|Repairs
|$903
|$969
|$1,044
|$1,125
|$1,211
|$5,251
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,434
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,687
|Financing
|$2,444
|$1,966
|$1,455
|$911
|$329
|$7,105
|Depreciation
|$9,794
|$4,711
|$4,146
|$3,674
|$3,298
|$25,623
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,753
|$13,564
|$12,235
|$10,119
|$12,557
|$70,229
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lexus RX 350 in Virginia is:not available
