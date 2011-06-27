  1. Home
Used 2012 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 RX 350
4.7
29 reviews
Used RX 350 for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Smooth As Glass

kxteem, 02/01/2012
We really enjoy driving this vehicle. It is smooth as silk on the road. I recommend this vehicle to anyone considering a Luxury Crossover with seating for 5.

I'm Loving My NEW 2012 Lexus RX 350!!!

lexuslover12, 01/12/2012
We bought our 2012 RX 350 almost fully loaded on 11/11/11!!! We got the Starfire Pearl white and it is a gem of a vehicle. This crossover is supremely comfortable and easy to drive albeit bland at some times. On long road trips is where this car shines. The steering is precise, seats are luxurious, and the refinements exude Lexus quality. We got the Nav system, AWD, roof rack, Advanced HID dynamic Projector headlamps, and many other extra features. This car is very common in our area (Northern Virginia). We have driven about a 1,000 miles so far and it's smooth, elegant, beautiful, stands out, luxurious and quiet. It also has plenty of power and excellent brakes and acceleration!

Lovin my new lexus

luvnmylexus, 06/23/2012
I have own a 1st (2003), 2nd (2008) and now a 3rd generation (2012) Rx350....I have to tell you, the ride just keeps getting better and better! I just love my 2012. It is such a smooth and comfortable ride. Like floating on a cloud! No..it is not the "ultimate driving machine"..but that is not what I wanted. Hugging corners at high speeds is not my thing. I test drove a BMW...not impressed. The interior seemed "cheesy" to me. I am not looking for a "fun" drive. I am looking to be "pampered" and "spoiled" and this RX350 is exactly what the doctor ordered! It is very quiet and has just enough "giddy-up" to get the job done. PERFECT! Can't wait to c what's in store for my next Lexus!

Lexus owner for life

Mary A. Cornwell, 01/31/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Let first say that I previously owned a 2009 Lexus RX 350. On January 6, 2017, I was broad -sided on the freeway, My 2009 was forced off the highway..it flipped over and stopped finally by hitting a small grove of trees just 2 feet from the Olentangy River. I had to cut out of the car with jaws off life. The rescue team told me... it was good thing you were driving a Lexus because otherwise you would be dead. So the after spending couple days in the trauma unit and after I was released my first call was to Lexus of Easton to talk to the sales team about helping find a replacement. Within a week or so Aso Danso , JB Woodring and Used Managers found for me a 2012 Lexus RX 350. It is beautiful and I feel safe and protected behind the wheel. Thank You Lexus of Easton for selling me my first Lexus and now my second. I recommend this car and this dealership both are 10+.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
RATTLES A LITTLE

mitchellrowe, 01/30/2012
COMPARED TO MY 2011 RX350 , THE 2012 DOES NOT SEEM TO HAVE THE SAME BUILD QUALITY . THERE IS NO QUIET IN THE VEHICLE . CLICKING NOISES , DASH RATTLES , ENGINE NOISE . THE LEXUS DEALER , ONE BY ONE HAS BEEN CORRECTING THE PROBLEMS . AWD WORKED EXCELLENT IN THE SNOW .

