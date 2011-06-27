Used 2008 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews

Lexus lives up to its reputation Randall in Dallas , 07/21/2016 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful I was looking for a mid-size SUV with power, luxury comfort, good handling, solid engineering, minimal maintenance and a quiet ride. I did a lot of research and test drove 7 different brands. The Lexus was clearly superior to all of the others. The RX350 checked all of the boxes and then some. It is as solid as a tank but it drives like a sport sedan. I knew I'd be sacrificing some MPG to get the power & responsiveness I wanted but I have been very pleased with the mileage considering I drive about 75% city and 25% highway. If I ever get tired of this car I know my next one will be a Lexus too. **Update: I have now owned this Lexus for more than a year and my original review still stands. I've had no maintenance issues and am still delighted with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this RX 350! Mark Wilhoite , 09/21/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my second RX. The first was a 04 RX 330. I like this car so much better because it has the larger 3.5 engine and along with that no timing belt to replace! This model also has updated navigation and Bluetooth along with voice command. I love the Lexus brand and the great reviews this car has. I recommend it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Car Is Smarter Than I Am Rhonda Gaines , 05/06/2018 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 33 of 35 people found this review helpful If you are thinking about a Lexus RX350 Just Do IT! I was overthinking and unsure when I decided to buy this car because it had belonged to my mechanic. I trust him because he works on my BMW Z3 and had an urgent need for another car when my Volvo experienced a sudden death. "It's just another car" I thought. Boy was I wrong. I LOVE and ADORE this car. The heated seats are a treat. The stereo system, navigation and blue tooth were easy to figure out. The first time it rained i was laughing all the way home as the sensing system turned the wipers on and off as needed. Seriously? When a dash light came on I though "uh OH". the honeymoon is over, now the problems start. Nope, it was telling me my (full size) SPARE tire was low. Everything about this car is delightful. Cargo space is huge, back seats have their own cup holders. The push button tailgate is wonderful. I never imagined a car could do all this. Mostly I feel safe in the car. It's big, roomy but drives responsively. I still miss my '94 Volvo may he rest in peace but this car, even used is my perfect choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent family car! bonfig8 , 11/28/2010 36 of 39 people found this review helpful After years and years of research for the perfect "next" family car, my husband and I settled on a used (2008) RX 350, and couldn't be happier. We had bought a Chrysler Pacifica when they first came out in 2004 and had terrible luck with reliability, but couldn't justify trading it in until we got our money out of the thing. So basically we have been looking for the next car for 7 years. Having 2 younger children we were set on another three row vehicle, but were not happy with the costs of a new Pilot, Acadia, Highlander, etc. We then looked at the two row luxury market and almost got a Volvo xc70. I'm so glad we test drove the certified used RX 350 first. Love it!!! and the price. Report Abuse