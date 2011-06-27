Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews

MrChiSox , 12/22/2017 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

About 15 years ago I worked for a contracting company that was building the new service department at a local Lexus dealership in my area and I fell in love with the RX 330. I can't afford to buy a brand new car so I spent a year searching for a used RX 350 that had fully maintenance history documented and found mine with service done every 5,000 at the same dealership. I've owned mine now for just under one year and find that it's superb in every aspect; interior is luxurious and features enough electronic gadgetry to satisfy, it's really comfortable to drive, gas mileage is decent and it has plenty of get up and go for a guy of my age who is not interested in trying to set land speed records. It's attractive styling is what made me fall in love with it and mine came with a brand new set of Michelin tires on it which give it a very smooth, comfortable, quiet ride. I've heard from many RX owners over the years that I can expect reliability in abundance well into the 200,000+ mile range if it's well taken care of and I do my best to pamper mine. This is my dream automobile and I am very much pleased with my purchase. Now that I have owned my Lexus for 16 months my review and feelings about it haven't changed at all. I haven't had a single issue with it. I realize that the technology is a bit older now than current models and that current models are certainly more refined and luxurious but the newer models cost more than I can afford. The backup camera in my car is likely a good example. I'm sure that they have improved. I find it a bit difficult to see when backing into the sun or when it's raining. Still, this Lexus features more gadgets, features, technology and other comforts than anything I have ever owned. I have upgraded my sound system on a modest scale by swapping out all of the factory speakers but left the factory head unit in order to keep it looking stock and it sounds terrific. I still love my ride.