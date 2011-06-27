Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews
297 K miles and still going
This is the third car that I owned that I have put on over 250 k miles. This is by far the most reliable, it has never broke down. Only repairs are normal wear and tear such as tires, brakes, rear bearings and plugs/ignition coils.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
One of the best cars I have ever owned!
This car is a smooth drive and very reliable. I am a very short person and the adjustable seats are very comfortable and allows me to feel in complete control of the car while driving. I bought this car pre-owned and at 100,000 miles the engine still runs and looks as if brand new. The design is sleek and smooth and I feel very safe behind the wheel of this RX 350.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just a beautiful automobile.
About 15 years ago I worked for a contracting company that was building the new service department at a local Lexus dealership in my area and I fell in love with the RX 330. I can't afford to buy a brand new car so I spent a year searching for a used RX 350 that had fully maintenance history documented and found mine with service done every 5,000 at the same dealership. I've owned mine now for just under one year and find that it's superb in every aspect; interior is luxurious and features enough electronic gadgetry to satisfy, it's really comfortable to drive, gas mileage is decent and it has plenty of get up and go for a guy of my age who is not interested in trying to set land speed records. It's attractive styling is what made me fall in love with it and mine came with a brand new set of Michelin tires on it which give it a very smooth, comfortable, quiet ride. I've heard from many RX owners over the years that I can expect reliability in abundance well into the 200,000+ mile range if it's well taken care of and I do my best to pamper mine. This is my dream automobile and I am very much pleased with my purchase. Now that I have owned my Lexus for 16 months my review and feelings about it haven't changed at all. I haven't had a single issue with it. I realize that the technology is a bit older now than current models and that current models are certainly more refined and luxurious but the newer models cost more than I can afford. The backup camera in my car is likely a good example. I'm sure that they have improved. I find it a bit difficult to see when backing into the sun or when it's raining. Still, this Lexus features more gadgets, features, technology and other comforts than anything I have ever owned. I have upgraded my sound system on a modest scale by swapping out all of the factory speakers but left the factory head unit in order to keep it looking stock and it sounds terrific. I still love my ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Less REX for the Money
When I decided to upgrade my 'flawless' 1998 Toyota 4-Runner, the RX 350 was a 'no-brainer'. A lot more luxurious, more class and good looks coupled with Toyota's solid reputation made the decision easy. Overall I like it. Ride, fuel-mileage, luxury are right up there. However, the Nav System that is 'voice-activated' comes up short. What really hurts however is that the 'RX' series doesn't include recognition of any 'Climate Commands'. All of the other Lexus models do. I called Lexus/USA about this. A 10 second download would fix the problem. Their answer - 'Sorry - No Deal'. It makes you feel that you have less of a Lexus than the other models. Why??
2007 Lexus RX350
I recently picked up a 2007 RX350 I purchased from Carmax. The SUV has 68k mikes and looked to be in good shape. Since you only have 30 days with Carmax to request repairs (I opted out of their exctended warranty), I took it to my local auto mechanic for a "once over". The mechanic found that the rack and pinion as well as the rear struts were leaking. I drove about an hour an a half back to Carmax in PA for what I thought would be a battle over the repairs. Much to my surprise, the confirmed the leaks and said they would order the parts and replace them. No problem. Hopefully that all works out.
Sponsored cars related to the RX 350
Related Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner