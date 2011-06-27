  1. Home
Used 2003 Lexus RX 300 SUV Consumer Reviews

4.7
72 reviews
Best Car I've Ever Owned

Rob, 08/07/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I bought new a 2003 Lexus RX300 and have owned it for 16 years. It has183,000 miles and the car has been rock solid! Still drives like a champ, comfortable, quiet, and it has been rock solid for reliability. NO major issues.

Great Little SUV driving it for 5 years

Ferres, 02/27/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I had my RX300 for 5 years now, it has 175k miles and still drive like new, no problem of any kind , just oil change and brake in 3 years tires still good after 3 years of heavy driving, smooth ride, ok on fuel, AC and heating is great accelerate good for AWD , reliable, I had a lot of cars in my live Jeep, BMWs, Kia, Honda, Nissan X terra , ford, Montero, Mercedes Isuzo , Hyundai this Lexus IS the best if u find one buy it no matter what is the miles on it it will last for ever

Still going strong at 130K

TPT, 06/19/2010
My last Lexus, I sold with less than 100k somewhat in fear that it was getting old. I see it now and then and it appears to be moving along just fine. My 2002 RX just turned 130k and it running strong. It has the parking lot dings and a few scrapes on the bumper but aside from that, I plan on pushing it to it's limit. When it comes to Santa Fe snow, it's a champ and have told my wife, I would get another based on its ability to handle the snow pack and lack of street clean up. I've had other 4 wd and even my old Trooper can't compare. I would have to say it's been the best vehicle I've owned. I would highly recommend even buying a good used one. Look forward writing you when I hit 200K.

Nice Car, but could be better

H Baker, 05/03/2005
Over all the RX 300 is a very good car! It is easy to drive as the steering feels effortless. The design is good but needs some refinements such as more room. The ride is stiffer than the MDX. Fuel economy is fair at best.

Beware of driveability

shmersla, 03/11/2003
I have 1,200 miles on my RX and have had it in for service 3 times to try to fix the tracking, alignment problem. The car will not drive down the road straight and stay driving straight as if the front and rear wheels are out of sync or camber. I have to constantly correct the car from drifting right and left. It's as though it responds to any and every imperfection or shift in the road and will drift off regardless of whether you have the wheel pointed straight. I cannot relax and cruise with this car and must keep my arms flexed and be ready for every unexpected shift in direction. Long drives are out of the question. I couldn't be more unhappy...

