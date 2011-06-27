Used 2017 Lexus NX 200t SUV Consumer Reviews

Lexus NX-arrive safely and in style Jim , 12/22/2018 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Have you ever fantasized owning a vehicle that performs as though it was hard-wired directly to your nervous system? But I'm not referring to spine tingling acceleration or Grand Prix like maneuvers but rather the calm and serenity that emanates from an assurance of safety and reliability of the vehicle's every component. It's the confidence to load the daughter and grandson into the rear seats for a journey through heavy traffic or challenging weather conditions that make the NX worth the premium expense. When you shut the door, hit the ignition and the car comes to life you are greeted by a feeling of confidence the journey is going to be safe, comfortable and enjoyable. I'm particularly impressed with the transmission selector that allows choice of sport, normal or economy modes. I have always been a "hyper-miler and get my thrills out of out performing the mileage figures listed in the brochures. The "eco" setting yields 32-34 mpg when driven at speeds not exceeding 60 mph. This describes most of my driving. A thought about the sport mode is worthwhile in that it gives the vehicle more "life" during acceleration and concomitantly tightens up the steering to provide more precise handling. This is especially useful while driving on roads that require the driver's complete attention and would also give an added thrill to those so inclined. All in all, this Lexus checks all the boxes I require in an upscale, all wheel drive yet nimble SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

NX 200t Rob , 12/02/2016 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 46 of 48 people found this review helpful Had this vehicle a month, there is nothing about it I do not like, the back up camera has saved me from being hit, the lane assist is awesome, the seats are comfortable front and back, it is quiet inside, great look outside, had plenty of compliments on it. The technology is understood and I'm older, the sound system is great, corners great, love the suspension settings, the headlights work great. Man if your in the market for a vehicle of this size, there is absolutely nothing else that compares this is a luxury car with a fun drive when you ask it to be fun. Go get yourself one before their all gone. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

If I had only known............ Teresa R. , 07/05/2018 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful While the overall vehicle is a good unit, too many items have popped up that are distracting! Two new rattles somewhere in/under the dash have surfaced in the last two thousand miles. (total of ten thousand + logged to date) Like the noisy sun roof at speed (gasket replaced @ 5K) I expect these will be remedied at its next service. The chief complaint keeping me from buying another Lexus of any type is the voice recognition software and navigation system; both of these are so sub Lexus they cannot be rated. The cost of repair is the only thing that keeps the system inside the car instead of bouncing down the highway. I have retrained my voice for the third time but I think its regressing if that was possible. It constantly wants to default to addresses in California even as I live in NC, it should recognize the Southern inflection by now !!!! The service advisor states everyone criticizes these systems; confirming my view does not help the issue..... my Echo has no problem understanding me why should this luxury SUV? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Happy Mady , 11/22/2017 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful First of all,I'm not a "car person" so I usually don't give cars a second thought. Having said that,I love this car ! It's comfortable,easy to get in and out and to park. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse