Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
NX 200t SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,959*
Total Cash Price
$23,725
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,385*
Total Cash Price
$31,866
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,149*
Total Cash Price
$32,797
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,077*
Total Cash Price
$23,260
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 NX 200t SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$834
|$860
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$4,431
|Maintenance
|$1,523
|$1,244
|$546
|$2,672
|$2,686
|$8,671
|Repairs
|$744
|$794
|$857
|$921
|$990
|$4,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,282
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,276
|$1,026
|$760
|$475
|$171
|$3,709
|Depreciation
|$5,084
|$2,342
|$2,060
|$1,826
|$1,638
|$12,950
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,522
|$8,140
|$7,037
|$8,791
|$8,469
|$44,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 NX 200t SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,951
|Maintenance
|$2,045
|$1,671
|$733
|$3,589
|$3,607
|$11,646
|Repairs
|$999
|$1,066
|$1,151
|$1,237
|$1,330
|$5,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,722
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,947
|Financing
|$1,714
|$1,378
|$1,021
|$638
|$230
|$4,981
|Depreciation
|$6,828
|$3,146
|$2,767
|$2,452
|$2,200
|$17,394
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,818
|$10,933
|$9,452
|$11,808
|$11,375
|$60,385
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 NX 200t SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,153
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$6,125
|Maintenance
|$2,105
|$1,720
|$754
|$3,694
|$3,713
|$11,986
|Repairs
|$1,028
|$1,097
|$1,184
|$1,273
|$1,369
|$5,952
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,772
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,004
|Financing
|$1,764
|$1,418
|$1,050
|$657
|$237
|$5,127
|Depreciation
|$7,027
|$3,237
|$2,848
|$2,524
|$2,264
|$17,901
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,309
|$11,252
|$9,728
|$12,153
|$11,707
|$62,149
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 NX 200t SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$4,344
|Maintenance
|$1,493
|$1,220
|$535
|$2,620
|$2,633
|$8,501
|Repairs
|$729
|$778
|$840
|$903
|$971
|$4,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,421
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,006
|$745
|$466
|$168
|$3,636
|Depreciation
|$4,984
|$2,296
|$2,020
|$1,790
|$1,606
|$12,696
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,276
|$7,980
|$6,899
|$8,619
|$8,303
|$44,077
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 NX 200t
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Virginia is:not available
