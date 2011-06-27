2020 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

Jack , 01/15/2020 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I am one of the rare luxury SUV owners that occasionally uses the vehicle in true off-road conditions while on my gentlemen's hunting trips. The LX is luxuriously beautiful both inside and out, which pleases my wife, but also has plenty of room for my dog and equipment. It readily goes where I need it to go. It has a locking differential to put it in "mountain goat" mode. which is more and more difficult to find on large luxury SUVs. Mercedes GLS doesnt have it; Even Range Rover no longer offers a locking differential unless you opt for one of the higher end trims with a bigger engine... (that was my second choice of vehicle.) The LX has plenty of power and mass to tow my boat. And, it has Lexus reliability too. Happy!