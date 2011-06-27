  1. Home
2020 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

Mountain goat on steroids in a tuxedo

Jack, 01/15/2020
Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I am one of the rare luxury SUV owners that occasionally uses the vehicle in true off-road conditions while on my gentlemen's hunting trips. The LX is luxuriously beautiful both inside and out, which pleases my wife, but also has plenty of room for my dog and equipment. It readily goes where I need it to go. It has a locking differential to put it in "mountain goat" mode. which is more and more difficult to find on large luxury SUVs. Mercedes GLS doesnt have it; Even Range Rover no longer offers a locking differential unless you opt for one of the higher end trims with a bigger engine... (that was my second choice of vehicle.) The LX has plenty of power and mass to tow my boat. And, it has Lexus reliability too. Happy!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing family vehicle!

Ben Tran, 05/15/2020
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The Lexus LX570 is a great car in fact better than our old Land. Cruiser. The LX is amazing for off-road! I love the spilt trunk doors! Perfect for picnics and drive in movie theaters. So much useful things for us too and since we have to bring a trailer to store our luggage for vacations the LX is perfect for that. Even though it might be a little overpriced the LX is a perfect car for outgoing families. No I’m not a critic.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
