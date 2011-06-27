  1. Home
2020 Lexus LS 500 Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.5
4 reviews
Life ain’t a trial run.. go for it

Pursuit of Excellence , 12/29/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Ok. The touch pad is a little tricky. The rest of it hits the mark..I just traded the Mercedes S class for the LS and granted they are different machines but Luxury is Luxury..Absolutely no buyers remorse and driving the Lexus still makes me feel like a unadulterated spoiled brat...it all works for me..

Dream Drive and Dependibility

Linda J, 01/01/2020
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Have had both BMW and Mercedes and both were mechanically horrible, and certainly not comfortable. These are strictly performance cars living on that reputation. If you are looking for true LUXURY then you need to look elsewhere. My definition of luxury is comfort, soft leather, 28 way adjustable seats, easy entrance and exit, beautiful exterior and interior, and knowing I'll be able to drive this car for years and years without having my 2year old car's air conditioning go out on a summer vacation. Just bought a Lexus LS 500 and love, love, love it. Had an ES 350 for 4 years before that and it was the most carefree, comfortable car we ever owned

No go......

Dave G, 11/15/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
21 of 29 people found this review helpful

Let me preface my remarks by saying I am comfortably familiar with the Lexus line, having owned a 1998 LS400, followed by a 2007 LS460. When it came time to trade in my LS460, I naturally looked at the LS500 series. The car drives like a dream. The deal killer was the touchpad infotainment system. You knows it’s bad when the salesman has trouble navigating the menu. It’s a terrible distraction when driving and is frankly unsafe to operate when actively driving. ......Lexus you lost a long time customer. I bought a BMW. Change out your touchpad and I’ll consider coming back....

Over priced

Bob, 12/29/2019
Inspiration Series 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
3 of 10 people found this review helpful

Not much room inside for an expensive car

