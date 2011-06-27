Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Another Great LS 460
This is a great car. Very smooth ride, comfortable and best of all reliable. I previously owned a 2008 LS which was destroyed by another errant driver while on the freeway. That vehicle was 9 years old and never needed to use the warranty, . . . or any maintenance issues at all. . . A very reliable vehicle. My hopes is this '17 LS will be the same. I don't want to spend my time in the dealership getting things fixed for poor assembly, . . and with Lexus LS you will not see the inside of the dealership except for the standard service intervals. I have taken several trips, and find this to be a very comfortable vehicle getting 29 mpg on the freeway at 70+. Second LS with 11 years total between the two vehicles and NO Warranty repairs needed. Excellent quality.
Smooth like silk....
This car is just plain perfect. It has the ride of a cruise ship on a lake. You don't feel anything, you don't hear any outside noise, nothing. You can't even tell that it's running at idle. The seats are butter soft, large and plush. The stereo is fabulous, the rear seats are fantastic. The level of fit and finish is just so far ahead of the pack that it's not even a race. I just came off of a Jaguar XJL and although it was a classy ride it was always in the shop. Buy this car and see what perfection feels like.....
Comfort-Comfort
One of the most comfort cars I’ve ever owned.
1970's full sized American car ride in this Lexus!
This car is amazing. I bought it 9-2018 with 9,000 miles at an incredible price and love it. Still have my old Tahoe (no issues at 152,000 miles) and bought this car for business trips. The 2017 LS460 is gorgeous, smooth riding, and certainly has enough get up and go for me. Whoever designed this car tried and was successful at getting it to look and feel like a 1960's-70's full size American car. The ride and feel reminds me of the old Ford LTD or Chevy Caprice but way more luxurious (and that's a good thing for me). I've never owned a car that exceeded the manufacturer's claim on fuel economy both in the city and on the interstate. The only issue with this car is that cruise control must be used on the highway to avoid far exceeding the speed limit!
Great ride
Great ride
