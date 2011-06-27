Used 1998 Lexus LS 400 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Dont buy this car. turbochris15u , 12/08/2014 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Do not buy this car if you're not prepared to be awed into wondering why you considered buying anything else. I purchased my 98 model from a local dealership owned by a friend for just under 6k with 262k miles on it from the original owner. The same day of the purchase I changed the oil and front brake pads and rotors as a precaution then proceeded to drive the car 2000+ miles down the west coast. I maintained no less than 28.6mpg average at 80+mph in supreme comfort. The car has lots of power and the 5 speed auto keeps the car in its sweet spot when maximum performance is required. I love every aspect of this car. Report Abuse

I miss my Lexus! drblptq , 03/26/2011 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I once told my close friends if I ever sell this car to please take me out and shoot me! I did sell it, and to my dismay, few cars could come close to the refinement, ride quality and overall durability of this fine automobile. I bought it used with 32,000 miles on the clock, it was a one owner car. I kept it for 4 years as a second car ( I also have a company car), and traded it when I thought I needed a larger (silly me). It would avage 29 mpg, in mixed drive from a 290hp 4 litre V8, simply amazing! The sound deadening is superb. If you ever have the opportunity to own one, do it, but hold on to it, they last forever.

Great Luxury Car svimburg1 , 08/27/2014 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Smooth, quiet and powerful. Drive 400 miles on a tank of gas in serene comfort. My three young children prefer taking the LS 400 where they must sit side by side in the back versus taking our van where two of them can ride in captains seats while the third has the back row to himself. The car amazingly seems to promote family harmony. I bought my car in January 2014 with 133K on the odometer and it has run flawlessly for 8,000 miles over the past seven months. The original owner took excellent care of this car after he paid 60 grand for it. Although it cost much less as a used car, I am still maintaining it and treating it like new. Love this car!!

sweet chariot nseversole95 , 05/03/2014 4dr Sedan 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I baught this car new in January of 1998. I paid $62500 for it and it has been worth every penny. I love it. it rides like a cloud and it will out run any Camaro or mustang on the road. I would recommend this car to anyone . repairs are a bit pricey but it is a luxery car. this car has probably the best sound system I have ever heard. 16 years later it now has 170,000 miles on it and it run and drives like brand new. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value