Used 1997 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/23 mpg
|17/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|382.5/517.5 mi.
|382.5/517.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|260 hp @ 5300 rpm
|260 hp @ 5300 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|47.3 in.
|47.3 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|196.7 in.
|196.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3726 lbs.
|3726 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|112.2 in.
|Width
|72.0 in.
|72.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the LS 400
Related Used 1997 Lexus LS 400 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020