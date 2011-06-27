  1. Home
Used 1997 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: V8
Combined MPG: 19
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 382.5/517.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 22.5 gal.
Combined MPG: 19
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size: 4.0 l
Horsepower: 260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle: 34.8 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: V8
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Standard
Front Seats
Front head room: 38.9 in.
Front leg room: 47.3 in.
Front hip room: 57.1 in.
Front shoulder room: 57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 36.9 in.
Rear hip Room: 56.7 in.
Rear leg room: 36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room: 57.1 in.
Measurements
Length: 196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity: 2000 lbs.
Curb weight: 3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance: 5.5 in.
Height: 56.5 in.
Wheel base: 112.2 in.
Width: 72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • White
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Star Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Crystal Quartz Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Dark Emerald Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Sage Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Jade Pearl
  • Black
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Light Grayish Rose Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Moonstone Pearl Metallic
  • Wine Red Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Flaxen Pearl Metallic
