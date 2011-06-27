2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Had a Corvette Guy High-5 me! Doug , 08/28/2019 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have been a Corvette guy since the 60's This car replaces a 2013 427 Preferred / 500HP. Virtually a ZO6 with an iron frame. This car is very fun to look at and to drive. I goes like the wind albeit not quite as fast as my Corvette. It is much more fun for my wife to ride in however. That's a Plus Plus Plus! It's almost embarrassing how many people say "nice car"! Yes not much trunk room, but it works. Yes not a legit back seat, but works. Yes the pad control for display is dumb, but works. Yes it is a little spendy! This is one of the nicest cars I have owned in 60 years! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My LC500 t miller , 06/24/2019 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is a work of art. Its hard to get in/out of, and holds not much storage, but once you're strapped in, you wont want to leave ! It's a joy to operate and performs well under multiple personalities: in comfort/normal you slink around like any other respectable lexus, behaving yourself; in sport mode, look out, the beast is on the loose, and in sport +, things get a little scary. Granted its not a 911 but who wants to be a hard ass all the time. This thing is pure driving enjoyment, so get ready for a purely emotional response to driving it: it's fantastic ! Better start saving up. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Turning into a great love affair Bruce Brown , 06/02/2019 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the car about four weeks and 1600 miles ago. Bright red exterior and light tan interior. Includes all options. Beautifully designed and I get compliments everywhere I go. Drove the car from Dallas to Austin and back first week. Driving 80 I get 27 mpg. In town I get around 20 A great cruising automobile. Very quite and smooth, until you hit the throttle. The beast comes alive. What a great sound. I have had quicker cars. The Audi s6 was quicker, the Porsche 911 handles better at full speed but neither of those cars compares to this. This car is much more comfortable to drive in town and on the highway compared to the other two.Great stereo. Fit and finish is outstanding. This coupe had returned the joy of driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Livin a Dream Ronald S , 10/22/2019 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful After driving Lexus sedans for years, I gave into that impulse to drive something that is just a thrill. This car is a head turner. Its comfortable to commute and its more than a Tesla. Thanks Lexus for making my dream car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse