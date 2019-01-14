  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LC 500
  4. 2019 Lexus LC 500
  5. 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LC 500
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe

What’s new

  • Revised steering and braking feel
  • Reprogrammed shift logic for 10-speed automatic transmission
  • Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility now standard
  • Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
  • Effective at being both sporty and comfortable
  • Generous list of standard features
  • Touchpad controller is frustrating to use
  • The trunk won't hold much cargo, and interior storage space is limited
  • Not as customizable as other high-end sport coupes
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
Lexus LC 500 for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$92,300
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 LC 500

msrp 

$92,950
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
Build & price

Which LC 500 does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one LC 500 trim level available, but a few choice packages can tailor the coupe to your specific needs. We like the Convenience package for its rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring and the Performance package for its rear-wheel steering and simulated-suede-lined seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

Before the introduction of the LC 500 in 2018, it had been a while since Lexus delivered on the idea of a luxurious yet sporting grand touring coupe. In the eight years since the unlamented passing of the SC 430, Lexus had shown flashes of desirability with its lineup of RC coupes. But the RC isn't luxurious or well-rounded enough to compete with the likes of a Mercedes-Benz SL or a BMW 6 Series. Yet with the LC 500, which heads into 2019 with some minor updates, Lexus finally has a striking and intriguing addition to the motoring landscape.

For motivation, Lexus uses its 5.0-liter V8, which is good for 471 horsepower. Its sounds great, even if outright acceleration is rather pedestrian for a luxury coupe. We're more impressed with the LC's ride quality; the adjustable suspension allows an impressive balance between sport and a comfortable ride. And furthering the comfort for driver and passenger is the luxurious and futuristic interior, appointed in high-quality leather and simulated suede.

The main downside is the LC 500's infotainment system, which features a touchpad interface that can be frustrating to use at the best of times. Thankfully, the addition of Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility for 2019 could go some way toward making the system easier to use.

Overall, however, the LC 500 is an impressive and compelling package that's wholly capable of competing with other world-class grand touring cars.

2019 Lexus LC 500 models

The 2019 Lexus LC 500 is a luxury sport coupe that brilliantly marries comfort and performance. It has seating for four and is sold in a single trim (the LC 500h hybrid is reviewed separately) with a long list of standard equipment. Several packages and stand-alone options are available to bolster the LC 500 with additional features.

At the heart of the LC 500 is a potent 5.0-liter V8 engine (471 horsepower, 398 pound-feet of torque). It drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. For 2019, Lexus has reprogrammed the shift logic of the transmission to aid in a smoother driving experience.

Befitting a luxury coupe at this price and performance level, the number of standard features is generous. They include 20-inch wheels, an adjustable suspension, LED exterior lights, automatic high-beam control, heated and auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, ambient interior lighting, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and leather-upholstered front seats (simulated leather for the rear seats).

On the tech front, you get a 10.3-inch central display, a navigation system, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker audio system with satellite radio. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility has been added to the features list for 2019, as have dynamic voice control and in-car Wi-Fi. Notable safety features include a forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane departure warning and intervention.

Although the LC 500 is loaded right out of the box, there are a few options and packages available so you can tailor this grand tourer to your liking. Stand-alone options include 20- and 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and a 13-speaker premium Mark Levinson audio system.

For added convenience or style, consider the All-Weather package (heated steering wheel and windshield de-icer), the Convenience package (front and rear parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert) and the Touring package (a simulated-suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery and the Mark Levinson audio system).

If high-performance driving is part of your diet, there's the Sport package, which adds front sport seats with simulated-suede inserts. Finally, the Performance package starts with the Sport pack and adds a carbon-fiber roof, an adaptive rear spoiler, an active rear steering system, variable-ratio steering, carbon-fiber kick plates and the simulated-suede headliner.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus LC 500 (5.0L V8 | 10-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the LC 500 has received some revisions, including this year's new smartphone integration. Our findings remain broadly applicable to the 2019 model, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.0

Driving

7.5
The LC 500 can't match the performance level of similarly priced sports cars. It's more of a grand touring coupe. The throaty engine makes every drive a joy. And while you won't want to tackle tight canyon roads, the LC 500 is magical on gentler, sweeping backroads.

Acceleration

7.5
The 5.0-liter V8 roars up to its 7,000 rpm redline before the transmission cracks off an explosive shift. It's great fun, and linear power delivery makes it easy to modulate. But the acceleration doesn't live up to the sound. Our tested 0-60 mph time of 4.9 seconds is unexceptional for this class of car.

Braking

6.5
The brakes are sufficiently strong with linear response, but pedal feel is vague. Under typical circumstances, the brakes are easy to use smoothly. The car stops straight, but the ABS can feel twitchy. Our 60-0 mph braking test results were inconsistent, ranging from a solid 105 feet to a less impressive 111 feet.

Steering

7.5
The steering is precise and clearly tuned for comfort, not performance. It is weighted appropriately light for a grand tourer and offers little to no feedback. But the on-center stability makes for easy highway cruising.

Handling

7.0
While the LC 500 is stable when going around turns, it has limited athletic abilities. Tighter roads highlight its substantial weight, and the lack of feedback from other systems doesn't instill confidence. Traction control can be intrusive, cutting power and applying the brakes in a way that could stand to be more refined and transparent.

Drivability

7.0
In most driving conditions, the transmission is an excellent match for the engine. It can add to the fun by holding gears and downshifting smartly. In manual mode, the LC 500's 10-speed automatic responds quickly to paddle shifts.

Comfort

8.0
Our tester's optional sport seats are the one weak link in what is otherwise an impressively comfortable grand tourer. The ride quality is excellent, noise is minimal, and climate control works great when left to its own devices.

Seat comfort

7.0
Our test LC 500 had the optional sport seats. They are well-bolstered but wide enough not to feel confining. The seat cushion is pleasantly supportive. Unfortunately, the seatback is overly firm and lacks height-adjustable lumbar support, reducing comfort on long drives.

Ride comfort

8.5
The LC 500's suspension is excellent. It easily absorbs larger bumps and smaller imperfections. Even with our test car's 21-inch wheels, the cabin is insulated from rough road surfaces without making the car feel disconnected from the road. The suspension strikes a good balance between sport and comfort.

Noise & vibration

8.0
There is some wind noise at freeway speeds, and depending on the road surface, there can be noticeable tire noise. But around town or on well-kept roads, the LC 500 is pleasantly quiet. At cruising speeds, the engine is silent and only makes noise when you prod the gas pedal.

Climate control

7.5
The automatic climate control operates fine, and automatic seat heating and cooling are a nice touch. Basic temperature adjustments are easy, and there are voice commands for several climate functions. But for full manual control, you need to use the touchpad system, which is an awkward process.

Interior

7.5
Good outward visibility and a comfortable, sporty driving position are the highlights. The Lexus is also easier to get in and out of than many low-slung coupes. The cabin is very upscale, with a few exceptions. The biggest letdown is the touchpad infotainment interface.

Ease of use

6.0
Many controls are frustrating to use. Locating options in the infotainment system with its awkward haptic touchpad interface is one problem. The steering wheel controls take a bit of getting used to since not all of them are intuitively placed or labeled.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Getting in and out of the LC 500 is easier than expected because of a driver's seat that's higher relative to the ground than some competitors' seats. The steering wheel automatically moves out of the way, too. But the long doors mean you'll need plenty of room to open them, and there's a high and wide doorsill to step over.

Driving position

8.0
The seat feels appropriately low and snug inside the car thanks to a sporting position and high beltline and armrests. Taller drivers will want more telescope from the steering wheel, but otherwise the position is comfortable and provides a clear view of the gauges and the road ahead.

Roominess

7.0
The cabin is surprisingly small relative to the LC 500's size, but it isn't out of line for the class. The passenger and driver won't bump elbows. The massive transmission tunnel and small, angled windows mean you have little room to move around in your seat. The rear seat is useless for adults or even taller children.

Visibility

7.5
Visibility out the front and rear is surprisingly good, but the front end of the car is hard to judge because of the hood's slope and round grille. The small side mirrors and thick rear roof pillars mean the rear three-quarter visibility isn't great. Blind-spot monitoring and the rearview camera help a lot.

Quality

8.5
Overall quality is high, with a few exceptions. Leather, simulated suede, and metal or metal-feeling plastics abound. Everything is assembled to Lexus' standards. But there are a few hard plastics (most notably, a piece of trim on the steering wheel) that feel glaringly out of place.

Utility

6.0
The LC 500 has very little usable space considering its size. Small-item storage is minimal, and the trunk is small and heats up quickly. The back seat is really the most useful storage space in the vehicle.

Small-item storage

6.0
The door pockets, glovebox and armrest box are all small. The cupholders are poorly placed, too. One is limited by overhanging trim, and the other obstructs the touchpad. The armrest box is the only option for phone storage.

Cargo space

6.5
At 5.4 cubic feet worth of space, the LC's trunk is similar to what you get in a Miata. It's small and shallow, and it has a high liftover. The battery is located under a panel in the trunk floor, so there's no extra storage. The trunk also gets quite hot after even relatively short drives.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
While there are LATCH points for rear outboard seats, this isn't a car you'll want to use for transporting small children. The rear seating area is too small for bulky car seats, and getting them into the vehicle and installed is a major challenge.

Technology

7.0
It's unfortunate that a car that looks so sophisticated on the outside should be saddled with Lexus' technology on the inside. While the trick gauge cluster is a nice touch, the infotainment system is frustrating to use.

Smartphone integration

6.5
Bluetooth is excellent, and the ability to browse your phone's content through the Bluetooth connection is nice. Apple CarPlay has been added for 2019, but Android Auto is still missing. Lexus' Enform apps are available, but you only get a limited selection of apps, and not all are preferable to their standard counterparts.

Driver aids

7.5
The rearview camera works well, but a surround-view camera system isn't offered. For the most part, adaptive cruise performs as it should but can occasionally overreact.

Voice control

7.5
The native voice controls offer a lot of functionality, and there are spoken and on-screen guides, but results are inconsistent until you use the voice-training program. Frustratingly, if you make a mistake in some processes that are several steps long, you have to start over rather than going back a step.
Ad
Build Your LC 500
120 people are viewing this car
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Base

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus LC 500.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • comfort
  • sound system
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • maintenance & parts
  • climate control
  • infotainment system
  • fuel efficiency
  • lights
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Had a Corvette Guy High-5 me!
Doug,
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

I have been a Corvette guy since the 60's This car replaces a 2013 427 Preferred / 500HP. Virtually a ZO6 with an iron frame. This car is very fun to look at and to drive. I goes like the wind albeit not quite as fast as my Corvette. It is much more fun for my wife to ride in however. That's a Plus Plus Plus! It's almost embarrassing how many people say "nice car"! Yes not much trunk room, but it works. Yes not a legit back seat, but works. Yes the pad control for display is dumb, but works. Yes it is a little spendy! This is one of the nicest cars I have owned in 60 years!

5 out of 5 stars, Love My LC500
t miller,
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

This car is a work of art. Its hard to get in/out of, and holds not much storage, but once you're strapped in, you wont want to leave ! It's a joy to operate and performs well under multiple personalities: in comfort/normal you slink around like any other respectable lexus, behaving yourself; in sport mode, look out, the beast is on the loose, and in sport +, things get a little scary. Granted its not a 911 but who wants to be a hard ass all the time. This thing is pure driving enjoyment, so get ready for a purely emotional response to driving it: it's fantastic ! Better start saving up.

5 out of 5 stars, Turning into a great love affair
Bruce Brown,
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

I bought the car about four weeks and 1600 miles ago. Bright red exterior and light tan interior. Includes all options. Beautifully designed and I get compliments everywhere I go. Drove the car from Dallas to Austin and back first week. Driving 80 I get 27 mpg. In town I get around 20 A great cruising automobile. Very quite and smooth, until you hit the throttle. The beast comes alive. What a great sound. I have had quicker cars. The Audi s6 was quicker, the Porsche 911 handles better at full speed but neither of those cars compares to this. This car is much more comfortable to drive in town and on the highway compared to the other two.Great stereo. Fit and finish is outstanding. This coupe had returned the joy of driving.

5 out of 5 stars, Livin a Dream
Ronald S,
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A)

After driving Lexus sedans for years, I gave into that impulse to drive something that is just a thrill. This car is a head turner. Its comfortable to commute and its more than a Tesla. Thanks Lexus for making my dream car

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$92,300
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower471 hp @ 7100 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite LC 500 safety features:

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Maintains a set distance between the LC 500 and the car in front, automatically adjusting your speed. Can bring the LC 500 to a full stop.
Pre-Collision System
Sounds an alert if a front collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent. Can also automatically apply the brakes.
Intuitive Park Assist
Sounds an alert as the LC 500 approaches an object in front of or behind the car.

Lexus LC 500 vs. the competition

Lexus LC 500 vs. Lexus RC F

Powered by the same 5.0-liter V8 as you find in the LC 500 (albeit with slightly less horsepower), the RC F fancies itself more of a sports car than its luxurious bigger brother does. The RC F also costs considerably less, but it suffers from the same major fault as the LC: that clumsy and frustrating infotainment system.

Compare Lexus LC 500 & Lexus RC F features

Lexus LC 500 vs. Nissan GT-R

What the GT-R lacks in striking styling it more than makes up for with outstanding performance. Still one of the fastest cars over any road, the GT-R remains a technological marvel. But even after improvements over the years, this Nissan requires commitment to operate on a daily basis. It's not nearly as luxurious as the Lexus either.

Compare Lexus LC 500 & Nissan GT-R features

Lexus LC 500 vs. Acura NSX

The Acura NSX straddles the supercar and grand touring coupe genres but does so at considerable expense when compared to the more (relatively) sedate LC 500. Combining hybrid technology, twin turbochargers and all-wheel drive, the NSX bills itself as the everyday supercar. But the LC 500 has the clear upper hand when it comes to interior appointments and cargo capacity.

Compare Lexus LC 500 & Acura NSX features

FAQ

Is the Lexus LC 500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 LC 500 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus LC 500 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LC 500 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LC 500 has 5.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LC 500. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Lexus LC 500?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus LC 500:

  • Revised steering and braking feel
  • Reprogrammed shift logic for 10-speed automatic transmission
  • Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility now standard
  • Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Lexus LC 500 reliable?

To determine whether the Lexus LC 500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LC 500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LC 500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Lexus LC 500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus LC 500 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 LC 500 and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 LC 500 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus LC 500?

The least-expensive 2019 Lexus LC 500 is the 2019 Lexus LC 500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $92,300.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $92,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Lexus LC 500?

If you're interested in the Lexus LC 500, the next question is, which LC 500 model is right for you? LC 500 variants include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of LC 500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Lexus LC 500

2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe Overview

The 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe is offered in the following styles: 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A).

What do people think of the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LC 500 Coupe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LC 500 Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LC 500 Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupes are available in my area?

2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] LC 500 Coupe for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe LC 500 Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lexus LC 500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,776.

Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,666.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe and all available trim types: Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials

Related 2019 Lexus LC 500 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles