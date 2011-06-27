Used 2010 Lexus IS F Sedan Consumer Reviews
IS350 on steroids
The ISF replaced my 09 IS350 which replaced my 06 IS350. Everyone likes something different... I like the second generation IS series. I've only had my F car for about two weeks but have logged enough to have an informed opinion on the vehicle. They're great. Power, handling, and looks with Toyota's reliability. (sorry, I'm not buying the media Toyotas feeding frenzy.) I savor the reported shortcomings of the F. I do not find the ride bad for a sports sedan nor does the lack of a u-shift it tranny concern me. These cars provide a wickedly quick ride, incredible handling, in a good locking wrapper. All the fun of an M3 without being on a first name basis with my service adviser,
2010 Lexus ISF Review
The Lexus ISF is as good and maybe better than the BMW M3, it is an every day car, great handling and the gas mileage is great 21mpg, average, up to 26 hwy, The 8 speed transmission works well, and the car is tight, first tire change went to Mich AS all season, handles great in all weather
