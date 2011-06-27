Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C Convertible Consumer Reviews

hal88 , 09/02/2012

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

We can talk in the front seat with the top down at 50 mph with no problem from wind noise. Plenty of pep and corners well. We decided on a convertible and looked at sports cars like the Boxster, but we don't really drive in racing mode anymore and prefer a car that is smooth with plenty of power when needed. The 306 HP with a great automatic transmission does the job well. The transmission shifts are seamless. It rides almost as good as the, 300 lb lighter, ES-350 we traded in... just slightly harder because of the frame needed for a true convertible (not a convertible made from a coupe). A really nice car!