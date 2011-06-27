  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. 2020 Lexus IS 300
  5. 2020 Lexus IS 300 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Lexus IS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 IS 300

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lexus IS 300.

MSRP Starting at
$38,560
Save as much as $6,536
Select your model:
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale

Related 2020 Lexus IS 300 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars