Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fun on Wheels Artsvet , 10/27/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A real kick to drive. Traded in my BMW 3 series for it, and I'm not sorry. Handles like a dream, a has a real sport car feel. Only complaint is the small trunk. Report Abuse

solid investment boogerman , 09/09/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The best thing is the low maintenance - this is a modest luxury wagon, but is a great alternative to the bmw saab audi or vw wagons. It is quiet, smooth and incredibly responsive. The tight steering and ample 215 horsepower make for an exciting drive. Report Abuse

Thumbs Up to IS 300 Richard Frazer , 03/19/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My use of this car is for daily commuting. It is fun to drive , has sporty handling and performance(5 speed manual transmission), has classy features and is built with quality materials and workmanship. For my purposes it is just the right size but this would not be practical for those with larger needs. Its positive attributes overshadow the plain styling. The mileage is acceptable (25- 27 mpg mountain driving conditions) but could be improved, maybe to around 30- 35 while maintaining the performance. Report Abuse

Lexus Sports Wagon George , 07/05/2005 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is a kick to drive. It is so smooth and manuevers very well. Easy on gas too. It is sporty yet can handle plants etc coming from Home Depot. I love this car. Report Abuse