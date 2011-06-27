Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Fun on Wheels
A real kick to drive. Traded in my BMW 3 series for it, and I'm not sorry. Handles like a dream, a has a real sport car feel. Only complaint is the small trunk.
solid investment
The best thing is the low maintenance - this is a modest luxury wagon, but is a great alternative to the bmw saab audi or vw wagons. It is quiet, smooth and incredibly responsive. The tight steering and ample 215 horsepower make for an exciting drive.
Thumbs Up to IS 300
My use of this car is for daily commuting. It is fun to drive , has sporty handling and performance(5 speed manual transmission), has classy features and is built with quality materials and workmanship. For my purposes it is just the right size but this would not be practical for those with larger needs. Its positive attributes overshadow the plain styling. The mileage is acceptable (25- 27 mpg mountain driving conditions) but could be improved, maybe to around 30- 35 while maintaining the performance.
Lexus Sports Wagon
This car is a kick to drive. It is so smooth and manuevers very well. Easy on gas too. It is sporty yet can handle plants etc coming from Home Depot. I love this car.
Great allaround family vehicle
No problems. Comfortable, safe (brakes are instant and powerful), very zippy, responsive to drive. Excellent no- hassle dealership. Surprising hauling capacity (my daughter's LX300 carried no more than the SportCross when she moved house last week). Quiet. Fuel consumption averages just under 30 mpg.
Sponsored cars related to the IS 300
Related Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner