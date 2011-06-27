  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2005 Lexus IS 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 SportCross Features & Specs

More about the 2005 IS 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,105
See IS 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/402.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Torque218 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,105
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,105
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,105
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,105
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,105
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Front track58.9 in.
Length177 in.
Curb weight3410 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume89.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Savannah Metallic
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Crystal White
  • Millenium Silver Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Absolutely Red
  • Graphite Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,105
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/45R Z tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,105
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,105
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 7500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See IS 300 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Lexus IS 300 SportCross info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles