  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus IS 300
  4. Used 2003 Lexus IS 300
  5. Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 IS 300
5(92%)4(8%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
13 reviews
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,882 - $6,897
Used IS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My Favorite Car. Will not sell it...

Dae, 10/29/2015
SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car has become an "official" exotic car by car and driver. I really like the performance of this car, yet you can use it to commute and have enough cargo space for transporting things. It's very fun to drive and has a lot of power. I have not gotten tired of how the car looks.. Addition. I'm beginning to dislike the MPG compared to all the hybrids out there.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Gram's fun car

Unique in Omaha, 09/24/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Since purchasing this car 18 mos. ago with 7000 mi on it, it has been one of the most fun, reliable cars I have ever owned. My grandchildren love riding in it and I can haul my plants and flowers with seats folded down. I get so many compliments on the looks, even from total strangers.

Report Abuse

Sportcross 1 year review

JoeyL, 03/08/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For a station wagon, it is at the top of its class. It hauls whatever I need it to and is comfortable for my whole family. It's too early to tell, but the reliability rating seems good, and Lexus was one of the best rated for this. I considered the BMW but too many friends have multiple problems with theirs. Reliability is my most important factor.

Report Abuse

Lexus Sport Cross

kokomokid, 06/02/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

What I wanted in a car when I bought the IS 300 Sport Cross was a car that would drive like a sports car, but transport R/C model planes easily. It fills the bill, except that a manual tranmission is not available in the Sport Cross.

Report Abuse

Long time owner

nyjeff, 01/20/2013
1 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought the car new in 03, 1st car I've ever put on 100K + miles. The car has been great - limited repairs (brakes); fun to drive, sporty; very practical, folded down split rear and front seat to carry home 8' lumber. Mostly commuting, but also long trips. Ride a bit harsh on seamed or rough roads.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all IS 300s for sale

Related Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles