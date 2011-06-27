Used 2003 Lexus IS 300 Wagon Consumer Reviews

My Favorite Car. Will not sell it... Dae , 10/29/2015 SportCross 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This car has become an "official" exotic car by car and driver. I really like the performance of this car, yet you can use it to commute and have enough cargo space for transporting things. It's very fun to drive and has a lot of power. I have not gotten tired of how the car looks.. Addition. I'm beginning to dislike the MPG compared to all the hybrids out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Gram's fun car Unique in Omaha , 09/24/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Since purchasing this car 18 mos. ago with 7000 mi on it, it has been one of the most fun, reliable cars I have ever owned. My grandchildren love riding in it and I can haul my plants and flowers with seats folded down. I get so many compliments on the looks, even from total strangers.

Sportcross 1 year review JoeyL , 03/08/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For a station wagon, it is at the top of its class. It hauls whatever I need it to and is comfortable for my whole family. It's too early to tell, but the reliability rating seems good, and Lexus was one of the best rated for this. I considered the BMW but too many friends have multiple problems with theirs. Reliability is my most important factor.

Lexus Sport Cross kokomokid , 06/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful What I wanted in a car when I bought the IS 300 Sport Cross was a car that would drive like a sports car, but transport R/C model planes easily. It fills the bill, except that a manual tranmission is not available in the Sport Cross.