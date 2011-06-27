2020 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews
Precious Cargo Hauler & Memory Maker !!
So let me first start out with saying I do not usually write reviews, and especially being 39 yrs old and having 19 vehicles since I’m 17, This is my first vehicle review. I have had range rovers navigators H2 Hummers Escalda, Yukon, Tahoe Mercedes GL and now my GX460. I have never kept a vehicle longer than 30 months. I lease, however this is the first vehicle I have actually not only fell in love with, so much that I don’t even want a newer model, as mine is a 2017. My lease is about to be up next Month and I have decided to buy it out. I travel with 4 adults and two children regularly and cargo and thus vehicle does it with class, safety, reliability and takes us everywhere and anywhere to make our memories. Off road and on. Long distance road trips and short term drives. Nothing better. Seats are comfortable, heavy vehicle that can take a beating handle snow and any other weather or terrain I throw at it, and know that my precious cargo is safe and will be able to give this vehicle to my 5 year old when he starts driving. If fuels economy and the latest tech are important to you then you may want to look elsewhere, but if simple buttons and easy controls, followed by all the comfort and luxury you could want with the great reliability in the industry with a need to go anywhere at any time, this is the vehicle for you. Classy and powerful, fishing the surf in the am and out to the theatre at night. This is a forever vehicle, my forever vehicle. My only regret is I didn’t buy a Lexus sooner !!!! Thank you Lexus for making a real suv !!! Great dealerships and amazing service !
Monster ride
This car is all black, even the wheels. Its a solid ride. The driver’s seat molds to your body. Playlist all synced in. This is the 3rd GX 460 for me. This one has the smoothest ride so far. I rack up the miles, so a very safe car is essential. I can’t imagine a car any better than this monster.
Smooth ride
I've had my 2020 GX for over a month now. I read lots of reviews on this SUV and could have changed my mind if I based my decision solely on that. The ride is smooth and solid. I traded in a 2014 Lexus LS so I know what a smooth ride is. The technology may not be as updated as other SUVs but it is more than adequate for me. I live in Florida and the mpg are running 18.6 city and 23 highway. Not great but when calculating the cost per year it's not a big deal. Besides safety and reliability are always the top priority.
Reliable Luxury Meets Off-road Grit
If you are looking for an extremely luxurious SUV that can take you anywhere without breaking down, this truck should be the only one on your list. The inside, while on the traditional side, is classically ergonomic with an aura of luxury. The interior will remain in-style for years to come, while the flashy interiors in other luxury vehicles will quickly become dated. This vehicle is the smoothest SUV I have ever driven, and the V8 engine provides effortless power. I have owned multiple vehicles, including a Land Rover Range Rover and a BMW X5, and the Lexus GX leaves those cars in the dust in terms of overall visibility, quality, safety features, ergonomics, smoothness, and quietness. Even more so, this Lexus will last for years to come without any issues. With this vehicle being based on the Toyota Prado body-on-frame platform sold abroad, there is the promise of Toyota bullet-proof reliability, which is a quality that virtually no other luxury SUV can offer in today's market. While the truck is tall and large, it is surprisingly maneuverable, and it has an incredibly small turning radius for its size. I have no problem driving this SUV in cramped parking lots. The standard safety tech is more than enough to ensure you have no issues going from point A to point B. I personally believe the Premium Trim (which is the version I purchased) has more than enough features, but the Luxury Trim is a great option for those who want a little bit extra off-roading and convenience features. If you are looking for a vehicle that is flashy, new, and cutting edge, this truck is not the SUV for you. But, if you are looking for a reliable SUV that is easy to drive and that can take you anywhere (with tons of cargo) in luxurious style without breaking down, the Lexus GX is the only option you should consider.
Best true suv out there
I looked at the Mercedes GLE the Volvo XC 90 T6 and decided on the Lexus GX 460 2020 version the reason so is because this vehicle is the only true SUV truck frame out there and people say the ride comfort isn’t that great but I think they are wrong the right code for his Lexus standard smooth quiet and it feels like a quiet smooth tank
