2019 Lexus GX 460 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GX 460 SUV
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,073*
Total Cash Price
$53,064
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,856*
Total Cash Price
$52,024
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GX 460 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$896
|$927
|$960
|$992
|$1,028
|$4,803
|Maintenance
|$293
|$987
|$565
|$2,573
|$1,778
|$6,197
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,170
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,357
|Financing
|$2,854
|$2,295
|$1,698
|$1,064
|$384
|$8,295
|Depreciation
|$9,520
|$4,390
|$3,587
|$4,021
|$3,514
|$25,032
|Fuel
|$2,669
|$2,750
|$2,832
|$2,917
|$3,004
|$14,172
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,401
|$11,396
|$9,689
|$12,095
|$10,492
|$62,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GX 460 SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$878
|$909
|$941
|$973
|$1,008
|$4,709
|Maintenance
|$287
|$968
|$554
|$2,523
|$1,743
|$6,075
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,127
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,311
|Financing
|$2,798
|$2,250
|$1,665
|$1,043
|$376
|$8,132
|Depreciation
|$9,333
|$4,304
|$3,517
|$3,942
|$3,445
|$24,541
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,040
|$11,173
|$9,499
|$11,858
|$10,286
|$60,856
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus GX 460 in Virginia is:not available
