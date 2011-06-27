  1. Home
2019 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
2019 GX460 LEASING IT

Soto, 01/13/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

Traded in 2016 Rang Rover Sport, Loved the RR all around, but thought I'd save a bit of money and try the Lexus. Its a bit bulky and fuel is TERRIBLE. Guzzler... Power of V-8 is weak. Has a good turning ratio for maneuvering around for parking. Interior is cozy with room, seat comfort is also ok. Heated seat/ cool seat work good. nav screen is big and pretty easy to use. I have put 1000miles so far. Nothing really on the market that didn't either have tiny back window ( and look like every other suv avail) , or was 80k price tag. So far this SUV is OK. I won't be buying another one when this lease is up.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Way better than expected!!!

Nury, 10/10/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The car is awesome! It rides really smoothly, it’s really comfortable, and the space is perfect for what we needed it for.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Decent SUV that is solid but not amazing

Gary, 09/20/2019
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Solid vehicle, dated tech. Smaller than the Buick Enclave. My wife is the primary driver and she loves it - I regret we didn't get another Enclave. We have 3 kids, the third row is barely usable.

Perfect size

Parrott34, 03/13/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Not to small like a Rav 4 and not crazy huge like a sequoia. Just the right size. But still high off the road. Love it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
owner

abdul sam, 11/01/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
10 of 18 people found this review helpful

its the best car in the world

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
