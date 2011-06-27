2019 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews
2019 GX460 LEASING IT
Traded in 2016 Rang Rover Sport, Loved the RR all around, but thought I'd save a bit of money and try the Lexus. Its a bit bulky and fuel is TERRIBLE. Guzzler... Power of V-8 is weak. Has a good turning ratio for maneuvering around for parking. Interior is cozy with room, seat comfort is also ok. Heated seat/ cool seat work good. nav screen is big and pretty easy to use. I have put 1000miles so far. Nothing really on the market that didn't either have tiny back window ( and look like every other suv avail) , or was 80k price tag. So far this SUV is OK. I won't be buying another one when this lease is up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Way better than expected!!!
The car is awesome! It rides really smoothly, it’s really comfortable, and the space is perfect for what we needed it for.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Decent SUV that is solid but not amazing
Solid vehicle, dated tech. Smaller than the Buick Enclave. My wife is the primary driver and she loves it - I regret we didn't get another Enclave. We have 3 kids, the third row is barely usable.
Perfect size
Not to small like a Rav 4 and not crazy huge like a sequoia. Just the right size. But still high off the road. Love it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
owner
its the best car in the world
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
