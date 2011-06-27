Used 2008 Lexus GS 460 Sedan Consumer Reviews

6 Years Old and Still Perfect teddp , 02/23/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My black GS460 was built in the Spring of 2008 and after 6 years it performs like it was new. This car is so smooth and powerful it reminds me of the 12-cylinder BMW 750i. It's not as big, of course, but it offers a level of smooth, powerful acceleration that is rarely experienced. It handles very well without the somewhat excessive road-feel of a BMW, and the cabin is very quiet. Once a year or so I consider trading for another car but I haven't found anything as compelling as this one. Report Abuse

Best Automobile in the Sports Sedan Market J , 04/10/2019 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful The Lexus GS460 was a very limited production Automobile. The 4.6 8 Cylinder was the same engine as in the LS460 with a more aggressive transmission. The GS460 has a very unique physical appearance in and out. Its engine, transmission, suspension and interior are designed for true high with the Lexus luxury and comfort touch. As a fine Automobile Enthusiast, I have owned and driven high end vehicles ranging from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Masserati, Porsche, BMW, Audi, Bugatti amongst others but without fear to be said, the Lexus GS460 holds my best regard. Despite the great and well deserved fame of the brands previously mentioned, they all have one or the other qualities I seek in a well built Automobile, but only the Lexus GS460 has all the qualities in one Automobile. I will never trade my GS460. We have other high end Lexus Automobiles and other high end Automobile brands at home and in the family, but the GS460 has been and will always remain my number one choice.

A truly amazing automobile The Captain , 06/29/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. It handles like a dream and holds the road like a sports car. I have a 1999 Lexus LS400 and love it but this is a sports car sedan that I bought for my wife. She lets me drive it occasionally. A Lotus passed me and I caught him at a stop light and blew him off from a stop. Lexus means quality and this one is awesome. No comparison on the interior of this to a BMW or Mercedes. I researched many cars and looked at all the competition. I plan on keeping this car for a long time. Big improvements over the 2007 GS.

Pursue of perfection ww , 04/05/2008 6 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Lexus. I cannot find better service in any other brand. Safety features really protect life. The car is fast, safe, luxurious, dependable and fun to drive. The sound of the engine rocks. I do not like the run flat tires. They do not hold as well as the high performance ones. The fact of driving without a spare is worrisome. I made a trip recently in which the nearest facility that could fix a run flat was greater than the range that you can run flat your tires. I bought a spare and when the present tires are done, I am getting high performance tires, which is what this vehicle needs.