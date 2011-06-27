2018 Lexus GS 450h Sedan Consumer Reviews

Clifford Tyler , 08/28/2018 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I've owned this special order base model hybrid car for six months, and am wildly impressed with its combination of quick performance, sporty road handling and excellent fuel economy. Although EPA rated at 29 mph city and 34 mph highway (31 combination), 38 mph highway, and 35 mph combination is easy to reach, if driven correctly. Cabin is very quiet, interior has high quality fit and finish, Navigation panel map is huge, and the Mark Levinson sound system is incredible. Technology and infotainment require a learning curve. Well worth the extra price over the GS 350 of ES models.