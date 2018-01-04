2018 Lexus GS 450h Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy for a midsize luxury sedan
- Comfortable and spacious interior is richly appointed
- Still reasonably quick and sporty
- Infotainment interface can frustrate
- Substantial cost premium over GS 350
Which GS 450h does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
For the most part, owning a sporty luxury sedan means sacrificing fuel economy. But the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a notable exception. This hybrid luxury sedan is enjoyable to drive and saves you gas at the same time.
From economical to sporty, there's a Lexus GS model that appeals to most luxury sedan buyers. The 450h's hybrid powertrain combines a 3.5-liter V6 with large electric motor producing a healthy 338 combined horsepower. The rear-wheel-drive 450h can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 5.6 seconds and return combined 31 mpg (29 city/34 highway).
And while other manufacturers have sacrificed dynamics for hybridization, the GS 450h maintains its performance capability thanks to its sporty handling. The rest of the 450h is very similar to the GS 350, including the large 12.3-inch infotainment display, navigation system, and plenty of standard and optional features.
On the downside, the 450h's pricing is much higher than a comparably equipped gasoline-only GS 350 as well as starting prices for rivals such as the BMW 530e plug-in hybrid and Acura RLX Sport Hybrid. We're also not fond of the 450h's infotainment interface. But on the whole, the 2018 Lexus GS 450h is a smart pick if you're looking to get high levels of luxury, performance and fuel economy in one package.
2018 Lexus GS 450h models
The 2018 Lexus GS 450h is available in two well-equipped trim levels. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 paired to a battery-fed electric motor. The combination is good for a total of 338 horsepower that is sent to the rear wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, heated and ventilated power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A variety of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features) is also included.
The F Sport version includes 19-inch wheels, special exterior and interior styling, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, enhanced steering (variable gear-ratio and rear-wheel steering) and sport front seats.
Notable options for the GS 450h include a 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system, a power-operated trunk, and front and rear parking sensors.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility6.5
Scorecard
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GS 450h models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
