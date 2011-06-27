Used 2013 Lexus GS 450h Sedan Consumer Reviews

39 months later and love the car even more sdgolwn , 10/12/2014 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Update: 04/2020: I still love and recommend the car. That said, it did suffer its first failure of a passenger door actuator. Having owned several TMC/Lexus products, it is sadly not uncommon. The dealer quoted almost $800, but a local shop did it for $535, using OEM parts. 9/2017 -- Just had 20K service and nothing to report, which is why I love Lexus. 03/17: The car had to have the first repair of any kind since purchase: The door locking mechanism/actuator required replacement. The car is still under warranty until 12/28/17, so no cost. I've had the car almost 48 months now and actually love it more than I did in the beginning. As [twice] previously mentioned, I do not drive much, as I live in downtown San Diego, mostly walking to destinations. I am averaging 29 in town, with 35-36 on the highway when driving to Palm Springs or Los Angeles. I have found driving in ECO mode is usually fine, unless I am in the desert (my car is black, so require full a/c there). Sport + is a totally fun experience, and I like that I can have it when I want it. The service experiences at San Diego Lexus were great--what a treat over the previous Infiniti experience. I recognize that this is a unique car, and most will buy the 350 rather than the 450h; but they are missing out on a true sleeper! This car is surprisingly fun to drive, comfortable and economical. It's not cheap to buy, but if one buys it at the end of the year like I did, one can make it a value close to that of the 350. I highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best New Car I've Ever Owned Phil W. , 05/20/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 2013 Lexus GS450h with Luxury Package and Precollision with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control and I have to say this is the best car I've ever owned. First of all, I LOVE driving a Hybrid and second, I LOVE the performance on this thing. 340HP and I average just a hair shy of 30MPG. I'm going to take it to Thunder Hill Race Way next month to show off to the Miata and Lotus guys... my tires are low so I figure I'd wear it out even further before putting on a new set (LOL). Third LOVE for this car is the equipment... The 18 way adjustable seats are TO DIE FOR. I am 5'6" and will never buy another car without leg extenders and adjustable side bolsters and butterfly headrest. Triple LED headlamps are also awesome. Originally, they were too low so it took me about 30 minutes to figure out how to slightly adjust the beams higher and now they are perfect. My daughters, 8 and 4, are so spoiled from rear door and windshield sunshades and pleathra of buttons in the center armrest. I put them into my BASE Tacoma truck and she thought it was FANCY and HIGHTECH because of cloth seats and manual windows. Lastly, Dynamic Radar Cruise is another thing I love. If every car on the road had it, we can all set the cruise control at 75 MPH on the freeway and CRUISE on the freeway substantially reducing congestion and save gas at the same time from drafting each other and reduction in speed up/slow down. If this isn't a thing already, IT SHOULD BE. Thank you for reading! Safety Performance Comfort

Almost 1 year later & still loving it sdgolwn , 10/19/2014 4 of 5 people found this review helpful It will be one year 12/28/14, since buying this car, and I love it. In town averaging 28-29; freeway 34-36--that compares to my Infiniti of 17 city, 23 freeway. The Lexus experience is also so much better than the San Diego Infiniti dealer. I have only 3900 miles at month 10, and one service. SD Lexus has been great. I also experienced zero defects thus far; also, much more than I can say about either of my Inifinitis. I would buy this car again. It drive and handles well, is quiet and a joy to be in. I have the luxury package, which I think helps improve the experience greatly. Trunk lighting is awful. I added an LED light in the trunk. It also needs more charging options.

Luxurious with high performance and fuel efficiency! cjob1 , 07/08/2012 13 of 23 people found this review helpful This vehicle is well worth the wait! Luxurious, sporty, high tech and fuel efficient. The technology is incredible. Within seconds my phone was synced to the bluetooth, all of my contacts were downloaded, and music was playing from my phone wirelessly. I can play Pandora, find an open table, search on Bing, etc. I can call a live person if I'm lost and have them map directions for me instantly. Everything works perfectly! The car has power with a smooth ride. Great gas mileage! Matte bamboo definitely complements the interior giving it a classy look. This car definitely far exceeded my expectations!!