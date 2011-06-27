  1. Home
2020 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
2020 GS350 is a perfect blend of luxury and sport

Alan, 02/24/2020
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
With this Lexus, what I was looking for was something good out of the box...something that I could simply drive, haul my small family around on the daily without concern for reliability or the desire to upgrade or modify anything. The GS checks all the boxes. Sedan? Check Top of the line Luxury? Check Fantastic dealer experience? Check 300 HP minimum? Check Great suspension with AVS? Check Rear wheel drive? Check Relative to the expert review on this site...I don't care about the infotainment system clunkiness. It's not hard to use (for me). I don't care about the back seats not folding...because I know it's not a truck and if I needed that sort of space on the regular I'd buy a truck or SUV. Technology being dated? The vehicle has all the typical luxury amenities. Heated and cooled seats, great interior materials, folding mirrors, HUD, memory seating, an infotainment system with all the basic stuff. Is the vehicle a perfect one-size fits all? No. But honestly...this car does pretty much everything I need and then some.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love it

Ada G., 05/31/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This is my 3rd Lexus GS350 AWD. I am in love with this car and service provided. I have no desire to drive any other kind brand but Lexus. My only wish would be that the body shape after seven years of driving could be different. Very little changes from 2013 to 2020.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
